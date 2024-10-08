OTTAWA — Five years after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government was urged to adopt a “whole-of-government” strategy to counter aggressive interference from countries like China, India, and Russia, the so-called Hostile State Activities Strategy (HASA) remains bogged down in interdepartmental discussions, the Hogue Commission heard Tuesday.

A document described the strategy's scope as addressing: “diplomacy that may not be illegal, but that is contrary to Canadian values and interests; foreign interference, threats, or illegal activities by states against Canadian individuals or institutions, whether at home or abroad; covert or secret activities by foreign states such as espionage or sabotage; and hybrid warfare, which blends conventional warfare, irregular warfare, and cyberwarfare with other influencing methods.”

However, previous evidence during the hearings indicated that David Morrison, a senior official in Trudeau's government, considered the targeting of Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family for sanctions and Chinese secret police research as normal diplomatic activity by Beijing.

Other alarming testimony spotlighted Morrison and another Trudeau security advisor, Jody Thomas, dissenting from Canadian intelligence’s urgent concerns over China’s targeting of Canadian MPs, instead viewing it as standard diplomatic practice. Because of this, Thomas purportedly withheld a number of critical reports on Chinese interference from Trudeau, the Commission has heard.

The differing perspectives between Canadian intelligence and Trudeau’s inner circle in Ottawa raise concerns that the activities HASA was designed to counter are at odds with the broader policies of Trudeau's administration, highlighting potential conflicts in Canada’s approach to foreign interference.

The government's lack of focus is underscored by a 2023 document that described the recommended comprehensive framework to strengthen Canada’s defenses as still in “nascent” stages. It remains inoperative even as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police reports that serious organized crime is targeting diaspora communities on behalf of hostile states.

Frustration over these delays was expressed by David Rochon, a senior Public Safety Canada official. The Commission learned of a March 2022 email in which Rochon lamented the slow progress of the strategy. “We have been talking about HASA governance for nearly 3 years now, and I’m afraid we are no closer to resolving the issue in terms of reaching a consensus,” he wrote, referring to ongoing debates over which department should lead the multi-agency efforts.

The Commission’s scrutiny also stemmed from The Bureau’s 2023 investigation, which obtained access to an unredacted version of a 2019 report by the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP). Intelligence officials warned that China viewed Canada as a “permissive environment to pursue its interference activities,” cautioning that Beijing’s incursions would persist unless Ottawa adopted a firmer stance.

The NSICOP report, previously kept confidential, outlined recommendations aimed at countering a wide range of foreign influence activities, including efforts by Chinese and Indian diplomats to sway Canadian elections. It warned that Ottawa had prioritized trade and diplomatic ties with China and India over the protection of diaspora communities and Canada’s broader national security.

On Tuesday, the Commission further explored HASA’s intended role in safeguarding diaspora communities, which are often targeted by foreign intimidation and influence campaigns.

The strategy calls for coordinated efforts from multiple departments, including the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), the Communications Security Establishment (CSE), the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the Department of Justice, and the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces, each tasked with countering specific threats.

Yet, despite these broad ambitions, the Commission heard that HASA remains stalled. Public Safety Deputy Minister Shawn Tupper faced questions on why the strategy was still in "nascent stages," as noted in a 2023 document.

“I simply think it was overcome,” Tupper said, suggesting that the COVID-19 pandemic and revelations of interference, which prompted public consultations with affected communities, had diverted focus from completing the strategy that had been underway.