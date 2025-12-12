The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy3X's avatar
Judy3X
4h

“We see MS-13, the Sinaloa Cartel, Hell’s Angels,” Zacharie said. “All of these organized crime entities come into our communities because in their minds, the picking is ripe because we don’t have the resources.” Nope. It's because cartel members and other criminal elements, know how to exploit people living in poverty. It's how they operate in Mexico. Enter the small communities and throw mega dollars around. Too many chief's are taking money and NOT improving life on the reserve. WHERE is that money?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
John Walker's avatar
John Walker
4h

Yes…. and NOW these chiefs are going to work against the drug criminal element? PLEASE give us all a break.

Sounds as phoney as the recently appointed Fentanyl Czar that has admitted he “had no power” to do anything? It’s all window dressing folks.. don’t buy into any of it.

But thanks for reporting on it Sam and The Bureau

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sam Cooper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture