LONDON, ONT. — Four Mandarin-speaking suspects are facing charges related to the unlawful possession of explosives following a weekend incident that began with a trespassing call at Western University’s engineering buildings and led police to a nearby residence containing what court documents describe as “numerous precursor substances and finished high explosives.”

London Police Service announced Thursday that Jerry Tong, 27, of Gatineau, and Zekun Wang, 26, of London, are facing additional charges of unlawful possession of explosives. Fei Han, 25, and Feiyang Ji, 21, both of London, were also charged with unlawful possession of explosives.

The investigation began early Saturday morning when London police were called to assist Western University’s special constable service after a trespasser was arrested at an engineering building while allegedly attempting to flee. Officers seized a loaded handgun during the arrest and identified a second suspect.

Police then executed a search at 212 Chesham Avenue, a residential home south of Sarnia Road and east of Wonderland Road—approximately 1.9 kilometers from Western’s main engineering campus—where they arrested the second suspect and discovered dangerous chemicals. Two additional suspects were arrested at the residence, which has remained under police guard since Saturday.

The Bureau has identified that one of the suspect names matches a student listed on a Western University engineering lab website. The lab focuses on the mechanics of materials including research relevant to nuclear reactor applications, and several lab members have worked on Canadian nuclear energy projects.

However, neither Western University nor London Police Service have immediately responded to The Bureau’s questions about whether any of those arrested are current or former university students, or whether the suspect named in court documents is the same individual listed on the Western University engineering lab website.

“Residents can expect to see a police presence on Chesham Avenue for an extended period of time,” police said in a Thursday statement. Two houses across the street were evacuated, and specialized equipment including an excavator and portable decontamination shower were brought to the scene.

Detective Inspector Sean Travis told media Tuesday that no explosive devices were found at the residence, though court documents identify the materials as “numerous precursor substances and finished high explosives,” according to the London Free Press.

The London Free Press reported Thursday that Tong faces the most extensive list of charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, careless use of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, resisting arrest, breaking and entering with intent, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, and unlawful possession of explosives.

Wang is charged with breaking and entering with intent, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, and unlawful possession of explosives, the Free Press reported.

According to the Free Press, court documents say Han, Ji, and Wang live at the Chesham Avenue home, while Tong’s address is listed as Gatineau, Quebec. All four men appeared in court Monday and were remanded into custody awaiting bail hearings. They requested a Mandarin interpreter for their Wednesday court appearance.

Four buildings on Western’s campus were closed for several hours following Saturday’s arrest, according to the London Free Press.

Western University said it is working with London police on the investigation but has not responded to questions about student affiliations or whether any laboratory materials are missing.

