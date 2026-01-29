The Bureau

John Snow
I see a pattern here with Chinese graduate students purportedly coming to North American universities to study and learn, but in reality the students typically in the STEM subjects have ulterior motives to aid the mother country by stealing IP (look up the cloaking technology case from Duke U.) or outright attacking the US or Canada using hybrid asymmetric warfare.

https://www.businessinsider.com/chinese-billionaire-is-accused-of-stealing-research-from-a-duke-lab-2018-7

There has been two recent cases of Chinese grad students in the USA bringing in biological pathogens which could cause considerable damage to US crops.

https://www.justice.gov/usao-edmi/pr/chinese-national-pleads-guilty-and-sentenced-smuggling-dangerous-biological-pathogen

https://www.idsnews.com/article/2025/12/iu-researcher-arrest-smuggling-ecoli-charge

And of course Dr. Qui and her husband were caught stealing dangerous viral material from our national microbiology lab in Winnipeg, but they has also started out as graduate students in the lab.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/winnipeg-lab-firing-documents-released-china-1.7128865

It is probably time we no longer allow graduate candidates at the PhD level to attend any program in Canada or the US if it has the possibility of sensitive material or IP being stolen or used for dual civilian/military purposes.

ALEX SMITH's avatar
ALEX SMITH
Hope they prosecute him to the full extent of they Law . Like he was a law abiding, trained, and registered legal Canadian fire arms owner.

