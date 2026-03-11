LOS ANGELES — The FBI warned California law enforcement agencies this week that Iran may aspire to launch a surprise drone attack on the U.S. West Coast from an unidentified offshore vessel, ABC News reported Wednesday — a disclosure that, combined with a separate bulletin on Mexican cartel drone threats and the shooting of the U.S. Consulate in Toronto, adds to the asymmetric threat picture The Bureau has been reporting on since Israel and the United States launched their military campaign against the Iranian regime.

According to an alert distributed at the end of February and reviewed by ABC News, the FBI reported: “We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran. We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack.”

A separate alert, also reported by ABC News, told agencies to increase monitoring of suspicious radio-frequency activity after law enforcement intercepted an encrypted transmission believed to have originated in Iran that may serve as an operational trigger for sleeper assets outside the country.

The Mexican cartel dimension of the drone threat could be equally significant, according to ABC News. Citing a September 2025 bulletin it reviewed, ABC reported an uncorroborated finding that unidentified Mexican cartel leaders had authorized attacks using drones carrying explosives against U.S. law enforcement and military personnel along the U.S.-Mexico border — an attack type described as unprecedented but plausible.

Security analyst John Cohen, the former head of intelligence for the Department of Homeland Security, told ABC: “We know Iran has an extensive presence in Mexico and South America, they have relationships, they have the drones and now they have the incentive to conduct attacks. The FBI is smart for putting this warning out.”

The Iran-cartel drone convergence is precisely the type of hybrid warfare threat The Bureau has been documenting, drawing on the research of David Luna, a former senior U.S. State Department intelligence official who spent 22 years inside the American national security apparatus.

Writing last week, Luna warned that it remains unclear “to what extent these armed Iranian-backed proxies and terrorist sleeper cells have been neutralized in North America — Canada, Mexico, the United States — and the rest of the Western Hemisphere and Europe, and related threats and capabilities downgraded.”

Luna’s study through the International Coalition Against Illicit Economies — reported by The Bureau — found that Iranian crime networks are structurally embedded within the same transnational criminal ecosystem that includes the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels, sharing logistics corridors, financial infrastructure, and relationships across Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Canada, Luna concluded, is “a safe zone for the world’s most notorious crime groups,” with Iranian networks operating alongside Chinese Triads, Mexican cartels, and the Hells Angels.

That threat picture may have resonated in Toronto on Tuesday morning.

Police responded at 5:29 a.m. to reports that someone had fired shots at the American Consulate at University Avenue and Queen Street West, in what the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Toronto Police Service are now calling a national security incident. Two male suspects fired what appears to be a handgun at the front of the building before fleeing in a white Honda CR-V.

RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather said the force’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Teams had been engaged and that investigators were working with Toronto police, other Greater Toronto Area services, and American partners including the FBI.

He confirmed that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, both in the Toronto region and at national headquarters, was tracking the incident.

Toronto has seen multiple synagogues struck by gunfire in recent days, with authorities now implementing resources for monitoring Jewish institutions across the city and surrounding region.

Local media also reported that gunfire struck an Iranian-owned gym in the Thornhill neighbourhood. Authorities have not publicly connected the incidents. Leather said the synagogue shootings “very much factors into how we will approach this matter.” Ontario Premier Doug Ford speculated publicly that the shootings could be the work of “sleeper cells.”