The Bureau

User's avatar
Marilyn Hagerman's avatar
Marilyn Hagerman
3h

It’s beyond time for Carney, CSIS and the RCMP to explain to Canadians why Canada has become a known world-wide haven for terrorist groups, sleeper cells, criminal activity of every dimension?

All these horrifying daily reports just keep coming - not a damned thing is being done or looked at or even acknowledged to start closing the open gates!!

If there’s an ounce of Canadian patriotism in the entire CBC….what a service they could provide by MAKING ALL CANADIANS AWARE OF THE CURRENT SITUATION….AND WHAT LIES AHEAD IF THERE IS NO ACTION!

Canada has no resources for self protection. US law enforcement has struggled for over a decade to work with Canadian law enforcement, border control etc. and has been flatly refused to cooperate in even a small way! If attacks occur, we are screwed without US support!

John Snow's avatar
John Snow
3hEdited

That is why Rubio, Bondi, and I believe Miller have all moved either onto US military bases to live, or to other safer fortified homes in the last month. Possible domestic drone attacks are very real.

