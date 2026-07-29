The Bureau

The Bureau

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Judy3X's avatar
Judy3X
3h

It's like watching a horror movie....

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Linelle MacDougal's avatar
Linelle MacDougal
3h

If the United States is going to fund research abroad and cooperate with foreign scientists, Lankford said, it has to secure certain guarantees in advance: that when something goes sideways, American investigators get access to all information in all places.

Based on this part of the write up here , I think the words GOF will be changed legally to allow for even more experimentation under new rules - much like the definition of a vaccine being changed to suit the narrative. There is too much $$$$ to be made by the bio pharmaceutical industry to let this viral manipulation go in my opinion . Like the first time around with this "pandemic" of fear - think those nudge units canada used - it will be up to us individually to make decisions that might require some thought / research/ about who gains the $$$ , and what we are prepared to lose by not going along with the hive minded mentality .

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