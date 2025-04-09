The Bureau uncovers how CCP-linked drug syndicates hijacked Canada’s pot laws to build a global narco empire. As U.S. officials sound alarms over fentanyl, laundering, and illegal grow-ops, one question looms: Did Justin Trudeau’s Cannabis Act supercharge Chinese cartel networks across North America?

TORONTO, Canada — A major Canadian federal police investigation into industrial-scale cannabis grow operations outside Toronto has uncovered a Chinese transnational crime scheme exploiting Health Canada pot licenses, employing illegal Chinese migrant labour, and utilizing sophisticated money laundering networks that channel proceeds back to Hong Kong while exporting marijuana to the United States and Asia.

On March 27, 2025, the RCMP announced charges against six suspects connected to a sprawling illicit cannabis network based in Milton, Ontario. The RCMP’s transnational serious and organized crime team dismantled three industrial grow-ops and seized 17,000 cannabis plants. Police said the cannabis was allegedly destined for markets in the United States and Hong Kong. While withholding specific operational details, investigators noted the group had plans to expand into Europe.

This enterprise, while alarming, reflects the massive and largely unimpeded rise of Chinese state-linked narcotics empires with significant leadership operating from Ontario and New York. Numerous operations—some financially linked—now stretch across Ontario, British Columbia, Maine, Oklahoma, New York and other U.S. jurisdictions.

But the epicenter of growth has been rural Ontario. The Bureau’s investigation finds these operations have rapidly scaled since 2009—even after a major crackdown in 2020, when Ontario Provincial Police seized hundreds of thousands of cannabis plants valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars. That year, dozens of industrial-scale grow-ops were dismantled across the province. Many were powered by illegal Chinese migrant labour and exploited fraudulent or manipulated Health Canada licenses—regulatory vulnerabilities that have flourished under the Liberal government’s Cannabis Act, introduced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2018.

In the new Toronto-area case, according to police, the group used Health Canada medical grow licenses obtained through identity theft, defrauding victims who were unaware their names had been used to secure commercial leases. The group also employed full-time, live-in workers with no legal status in Canada.

Five Toronto men—Shao Bo Xie, 45; Feng Gao, 42; Shan Gao, 34; Xu Han, 26; and Fang Han, 30—are facing several charges including unlawful cultivation of cannabis, conspiracy to cultivate cannabis, conspiracy to sell cannabis, and conspiracy to export cannabis.

Zdena Mesko, 61, of Sarnia, is facing charges of identity theft, use of forged documents, possession of property obtained by crime, among others.

RCMP allege that millions in proceeds were laundered through the Canadian banking system using fraudulent identities.

This kind of Chinese-led operation has triggered significant investigations and exposed black-market grow ops across rural Ontario since at least 2009.

It all fits into a pattern, U.S. government sources say, of interconnected Chinese crime cells working across the Ontario–New York border and blending “legal” marijuana manufacturing in Canada with fentanyl trafficking and money laundering networks—of the type that penetrated TD Bank in billion-dollar laundering schemes of ongoing concern to Washington.

“We call it black-market marijuana here,” a senior U.S. expert explained. “So even if it’s legal in a Canadian province or a U.S. state, once it crosses the border illegally, it’s black market. And it’s flooding the U.S. It’s undercutting legitimate cannabis businesses down here. We’re seeing criminal organizations making billions off Canadian black-market marijuana.”

“We start seeing overlap,” the expert added. “Fentanyl cash, black-market marijuana, ketamine—it’s all flowing through the same networks. They’re polydrug traffickers, and they’re transnational.”

In the RCMP’s recent Milton bust, police explicitly stated this network was linked to two other cannabis sites dismantled by the OPP and Toronto Police.

These operations fit precisely into precedent cases in Canada and the U.S.

As reported by CBC in October 2020, Ontario Provincial Police conducted 18 raids across rural areas near Ottawa in just two months, seizing nearly 59,000 cannabis plants valued at $70 million. In one of the raids, in which a powerful cache of rifles was seized, OPP charged 26 Chinese suspects at a massive grow operation. About 20 were from Markham and Scarborough, with several living near Ottawa and Montreal.

CBC journalists visited some of the rural sites outside Ottawa near the New York border and well-known smuggling routes in the Thousand Islands region, where neighbours described suspicious activity.

One neighbour said longtime owners sold a 35-hectare property for $650,000 in the spring. Soon after, she and her family began hearing the constant drone of generators and frequent ATV traffic heading toward the back of the farm. At another raided site about 10 kilometres away, a neighbour told CBC they noticed the new owners had begun constructing an “absurdly huge” greenhouse. A title search revealed the 27-hectare farm was purchased in spring 2020 by a numbered company based in Markham, Ont., incorporated just two months earlier. Two days after the sale, the $200,000 mortgage was paid off. Nearby, another property had a $345,000 mortgage paid off within nine days.

Much earlier, in 2009, a massive police raid targeting marijuana grow operations at seven locations across eastern Ontario and Toronto left eight people from the Markham area facing organized crime charges. An estimated $11.7 million worth of drugs was seized by the Ontario Provincial Police, RCMP, and Belleville and Toronto police. The investigation began after suspicious property transactions were reported in Belleville.

The large-scale grow-ops busted in 2020 bear a striking resemblance to earlier illegal grows from 2009 in Eastern Ontario.

The 2009 raids—though not widely publicized—uncovered major outdoor and warehouse grow operations in remote areas near Ottawa. The geography closely overlaps the same regions targeted again in the 2020 busts. The pattern suggests that Eastern Ontario’s inexpensive land and isolation have long attracted illicit growers tied to known Chinese crime networks based in Markham, raising serious concerns that Canada’s cannabis regulations, administered by Health Canada, have been systematically exploited—and in some cases dominated—by transnational organized crime.

A University of Waterloo thesis published in 2021 stated: “Since the enactment in 2018 [under Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government] of the Cannabis Act, there has been a significant increase in the number of cannabis producers, both for medicinal use and recreational use, leading to nuisance complaints and land use conflicts for residents around these facilities and rural host communities in Ontario.”

Hundreds of Millions in Illegal Cannabis Seized in 2020: Ontario’s Policing Tipping Point

Meanwhile, the year 2020 was evidently a watershed moment for law enforcement in Ontario’s diligent yet faltering fight against industrial-scale cannabis operations.

According to Ontario Provincial Police press release data, online researchers tabulated that OPP officers seized more than 200,000 cannabis plants over several months in 2020, across dozens of large illegal farm raids. These enforcement actions were often conducted in coordination with organized crime units, border patrol, and in some instances, U.S. law enforcement agencies.

While most of the raids occurred on farms based in Ontario, one major case also involved farms in British Columbia exporting to Ontario, suggesting an interprovincial supply chain feeding the national black market.

One of the largest operations of the year, dubbed “Project Woolwich,” involved massive seizures and cross-border smuggling.

Investigators say they seized shipments of cannabis destined for the U.S. as well as two large shipments of U.S. currency headed for Canada.

The accused were also responsible for "large-volume shipments" of illegal cannabis from B.C. to Ontario, according to police, who estimate the total duty loss for the illegal cannabis seized is more than $42 million.

"This criminal enterprise may not be a known organized crime group, but they are people with power, influence and money and are extremely opportunistic," said Det. Insp. Jim Walker of the Ontario Provincial Police’s organized crime enforcement bureau in a media release.

Walker noted that since legalization under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Cannabis Act, Ontario police “have seen a dramatic increase… in the amount of illicit cannabis in Ontario being exported to the United States,” adding: “This investigation really highlights some of those loopholes.”

He said the criminal groups behind these operations are often also involved in human trafficking and other forms of drug trafficking.

"Criminals are exploiting the Health Canada medical cannabis personal and designate production regime by diverting the cannabis to the illegal market and are profiting greatly from this illegal activity,” Walker said.

Police seized 101,049 illegal cannabis plants, nearly 2,000 pounds of processed cannabis bud, 21 pounds of cannabis shatter, three pounds of hash, and 22 pounds of cannabis oil, alongside hundreds of illegal vape pens. Officers also discovered two ounces of cocaine and six firearms, including a tan AR-15 assault rifle and two shotguns. Authorities valued the grow equipment alone at over $1 million. The raid turned up four vehicles, high-end jewelry, and a vast array of cash: more than $2.5 million in Canadian currency, $580,828 in U.S. funds, and $379,383 in Chinese and South Korean banknotes.

In another case bridging Eastern Ontario and U.S. networks, on September 22, 2020, the OPP Street Crime Unit seized over 1,700 cannabis plants and 200 kilograms of processed cannabis from a location in South Dundas Township. Thirteen people were charged, including Zhifang Chen of Brooklyn, New York, Jinchai Zhu of Ontario, and Youshun Lin of Saskatchewan.

Earlier that month, on September 9, following a 16-month joint investigation with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, members of the RCMP in Ontario and Quebec executed six search warrants across the Greater Toronto Area and Quebec.

The raids resulted in the seizure of restricted and prohibited handguns, over 800 cannabis plants and dried product from an illegal grow operation, and approximately 400 grams of suspected cocaine. According to police, the group used a helicopter to fly cannabis across the Canada-U.S. border between ports of entry, at low altitudes, to avoid detection.

Meanwhile, U.S. Department of Justice prosecutions spotlight similar networks directed from New York City.

One such case led to the 2024 conviction of Jeff Weng, a 47-year-old Chinese national based in Brooklyn, New York. Weng was sentenced to 10 years in U.S. federal prison for his role in a marijuana trafficking conspiracy that used Oklahoma's legal grow system as cover.

According to court records, Weng and co-defendant Tong Lin operated a massive illicit grow-op in Wetumka, Oklahoma, under a medical license. The conspiracy used fake delivery vans—including a disguised Amazon van—to transport 150 to 200 pounds of marijuana at a time to a stash house in Oklahoma City. From there, up to 56,000 pounds of marijuana were shipped via semi-truck to East Coast markets, including New York. A witness testified to loading 2,000-pound shipments weekly. In May 2023, law enforcement found 19,661 marijuana plants at the grow-op, along with more than $100,000 in vacuum-sealed cash hidden in Weng’s attic, and a firearm.

In addition, Maine—on Canada’s eastern border—has emerged as another major hub. According to investigative journalist Steve Robinson at The Maine Wire, more than 270 Chinese-run illegal cannabis operations were identified across rural Maine in 2023, based on a leaked memo from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The memo described these networks as part of Asian Transnational Criminal Organizations using drug profits to support broader Chinese Communist Party interests.

Robinson told The Bureau that loopholes in U.S. hemp laws have enabled criminal networks to industrialize trafficking methods. “The U.S. Farm Bill plays a huge role here,” Robinson said. “You can grow 10,000 acres of hemp in Oklahoma legally, extract all the oil from it, ship it to Maine, perform a simple chemical process, and you've got THC Delta-9 that can be added to any vape pen.” He said his reporting has tracked “tractor trailer loads” of hemp oil being shipped into Maine. “It’s much more efficient—and easier to hide stuff in there,” Robinson added. “I’m sure they’re using this tactic elsewhere.”

Robinson’s series, Triad Weed: How Chinese Mafia Infiltrated Maine, tracked ties to New York-based command structures. Since publication, more than 40 Chinese grow operations have been raided, with dozens of arrests tied to “New York men” and “Massachusetts women.”

Speaking to a senior U.S. government expert who asked not to be named due to sensitivities surrounding government investigations, The Bureau asked if the Chinese illegal marijuana empires operating across North America are explicitly linked to U.S. government fentanyl trafficking concerns.

“There’s so many cross-border criminal groups between the U.S. and Canada that collaborate, coordinate daily,” the expert said. “We know this. There are groups that are receiving fentanyl pill press operations—that are doing this in New York City but are also in Canada. And they have roots in both countries. In the U.S. and in Canada, they’re among the biggest organizations for money laundering. They’re also the biggest organizations for black-market marijuana. They’re also integral in setting up these criminal operations. All the tools of the drug trade come from China.”

Editor’s Note: This story was updated with comment from Steve Robinson.