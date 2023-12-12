About a week after the gang-style murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in preparation for a meeting with pro-Khalistan leaders, Public Safety Canada officials were briefed that Nijjar’s associates strongly believed India was behind the shooting and Vancouver’s Sikh diaspora was complaining of increasing safety concerns related to Indian foreign interference.

Ministerial briefing notes show senior officials were briefed that Nijjar’s fellow temple leaders had ejected a man they called an “Indian state spy” from Nijjar’s funeral and had accused him of “sending footage of attendees to Indian police contacts.”

But Public Safety Canada wasn’t ready to point the finger at India in its July 4, 2023 meeting with Nijjar’s fellow leaders at Guru Nanak Gurdwara, the Sikh temple where Nijjar was gunned down on June 18.

Canadian security officials were prepared to discuss their own concerns with extremism and gun and gang violence in Nijjar’s community, and were briefed on a provocative pro-Khalistan parade in Brampton two weeks before Nijjar’s murder, which celebrated the 1984 assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“Your meeting with the Guru Nanak Gurdwara (GNS) follows closely the June 23 National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism in Canada,” a memo for deputy minister Shawn Tupper says. “The date was chosen as the National Day to coincide with the anniversary of the bombing of Air India Flight 182 on June 23, 1985 by pro-Khalistani politically motivated violent extremists.”

The sensitive records are redacted to protect the RCMP’s high-profile investigation into Nijjar’s murder, a geopolitically consequential case that escalated after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India in September of suspected links to the Nijjar shooting.

Trudeau’s sensational allegation gained credibility on November 29th when the U.S. Department of Justice unsealed an indictment alleging an Indian intelligence official directed an international narcotics and weapons trafficker named Nick Gupta to assassinate Nijjar’s associate, a Sikh-separatist lawyer in New York City.

The indictment suggests the masked gun men that murdered Nijjar in Vancouver were directed by the same Indian official that directed a plot to murder Nijjar’s associate in New York.

“Just hours after the Nijjar murder, [the Indian government official] sent Gupta a video clip that showed Nijjar's bloody body slumped in his vehicle,” the U.S. indictment says. “About an hour later,” [the Indian government official] sent Gupta the street address of [Gupta’s associate’s] residence in New York City.”

But the “Memorandum for the Minister of Public Safety Meeting with the Guru Nanak Sikh Leadership” document obtained by The Bureau gives no indication that as of June 30, 2023, the RCMP’s investigation had any evidence to link India to Nijjar’s murder.

“The objective of this meeting is to hear from the group about their concerns over the murder of NIJJAR, president of the GNS,” it says. “It is expected that the leaders of the GNS will also discuss the rising concerns within the local Sikh community over their safety.”

“The investigation is underway,” the memo says, before several sentences are redacted. “That said,” it continues, “the murder has already caused some divisions within the wider Indian diaspora on the issue of Khalistani independence.”

A close read of the redacted document suggests Public Safety Canada believed Nijjar’s case would be extremely complex, combining problems of gang violence and violent extremist activity surrounding Nijjar, as well as new political divisions within the Canadian Sikh community.

“Guru Nanak Sikh interlocutors have stated publicly that they believe that the Government of India is behind the killing,” the memos says. “While the focus of your meeting will likely be on foreign interference,” it continues, before several key sentences are redacted.

After these redacted words the memo cites “three programs of relevance led by Public Safety.”

Two of the federal programs target gang and gun violence, with one focusing on prevention of “the flow of inadmissible travellers and illegal firearms entering Canada.”

The memo’s most specific information on circumstances of Nijjar’s murder are contained in several paragraphs that are completely redacted.

After these redactions, the document continues, alerting deputy minster Tupper of serious public allegations made by Guru Nanak leaders.

“There is high-level suspicion amongst congregation members of the GNS … that the Government of India may have been involved,” it says, followed by redactions and this sentence.

“Of note, an individual, Harpal ATWAL, was escorted off the scene of the NIJJAR funeral by the RCMP after fellow mourners in the local Sikh community described him as a Government of India informant.”

The memo includes an image of the related allegation made by Sikh Press Association.

Regarding concerns that CSIS and RCMP didn’t avert Nijjar’s killing, the briefing note says “If pressed on the duty to warn,” by GNS leaders, Public Safety deputy minister Tupper would answer in this way.

“There are important limits to what I can publicly discuss about CSIS investigations given the need to protect sensitive activities, techniques, methods, and sources of intelligence. What I can say, is that CSIS informs the RCMP when it has information regarding a credible threat to life. CSIS and the RCMP must exchange information and collaborate to exercise their separate national security mandates.”

The briefing note makes clear that for Public Safety Canada, Canada’s most lethal terror case, the Air India bombing, looms over the Nijjar case.

Ripudaman Singh Malik, the multi-millionaire charged for masterminding the June 23, 1985 bombing, was found shot dead in July 2022 sitting in his red Tesla, about a six minute drive from the Guru Nanak temple.

Malik, who was acquitted in a B.C. court case in 2005, but never escaped RCMP’s suspicions, had reportedly tempered his feud with India’s government several years before his death and drew the ire of hard-line Khalistani separatists in Vancouver.

In a section called “Considerations” the Public Safety Canada note says “with 329 people killed, including 280 Canadians, the Air India tragedy remains the worst terrorist attack in Canadian history.”

“It should be noted that on June 7, 2023, a Sikh parade took place in Brampton, Ontario, in which a pro-Khalistan float depicted the 1984 assassination of then-Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her two Sikh bodyguards,” the note continues. “A video of the float appeared on Twitter and was reported by the media, causing a negative reaction on the part of the Indian foreign affairs minister, as well as raising concerns within the wider Indian diaspora.”

“No official Government of Canada position was taken on the float,” the Public Safety briefing note concludes, “except for a short statement from Canada's High Commissioner to India on Twitter expressing condemnation of depictions of all forms of violence.”

