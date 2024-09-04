Casino security footage from a Macau hotel exclusively obtained by The Bureau appears to show William Majcher greeting one of the world’s top narcos, Tse Chi Lop

It’s an unprecedented glimpse into the glittering world of China’s paramount narcos and money launderers, inside a star-studded suite in Macau where billionaire criminals with complicated ties to Beijing wager tens of millions on high-stakes table games.

Documents reviewed by The Bureau show that in February 2019, Macau casino “Junket King” Alvin Chau Cheok Wa rented rooms in the Conrad, a palatial hotel within the Sands China complex, reputed for hosting opulent VIP events where Hong Kong’s tycoons and movie stars sometimes treat gambling as a spectator sport, evoking a blend between ballroom dancing and the Kentucky Derby.

The records indicate that Alvin Chau’s company Suncity paid all “VIP service” and hotel costs for himself and his guests, including a “Mr. W. Majcher” and a “Mr. Xie Lap Chi.”

Remarkably, according to a casino security clip, before a game begins, two Canadians—former RCMP undercover operator William Majcher, now facing trial in Canada for allegedly collecting intelligence to assist China, and Tse Chi Lop, facing trial in Australia for leading one of the world’s top opioid and methamphetamine trafficking syndicates—appear to stand and shake hands.

It is believed that 'Xie Lap Chi' is an alternative spelling or transliteration of the same name in English as 'Tse Chi Lop.'

With his slick hair, edgy tailored suits, and propensity for front-page tabloid photos with beautiful actresses, Alvin Chau—a senior figure in alleged heroin-trafficking and money-laundering networks associated with the 14K Triad, who also sat on a top Chinese Communist Party political body—is neither less important nor less notorious in comparison to Tse Chi Lop.

And while the casino scene is shocking, Tse’s involvement isn’t surprising.

In October 2019, Reuters broke the news that the Canadian citizen called “Target One” by an Australian-led international task force had once lost $60 million in a single VIP gambling session in Macau.

Ironically, and perhaps unbeknownst to them at the time, in February 2019, all three men—Tse, Majcher, and Chau—were targeted by Western law enforcement and intelligence.

Following a sophisticated disruption operation by Australian police and intelligence leaders, in 2023, Alvin Chau was sentenced in Macau for leading an organized crime syndicate that operated illegal high-stakes games for VIPs in Macau hotels.

The magnitude of this gathering of Triad leaders, including Tse Chi Lop and Alvin Chau, and the connections suggested, will likely be of significant interest to international law enforcement and intelligence agencies, especially given the profiles of the people involved.

But for Canadians struggling to understand the charges against William Majcher within the broader context of a growing scandal concerning China’s collusion with unidentified Parliamentarians, this February 2019 meeting in Macau will only add to unaddressed questions and concerns regarding their government’s integrity.

Majcher is being scrutinized for his work with Chinese authorities, including his alleged involvement with China’s Ministry of Public Security in Beijing’s so-called Fox Hunt repatriation operations. RCMP allege his crimes occurred in Vancouver, Toronto, Hong Kong, China, and “elsewhere in the world.”

He is accused of providing Chinese police with sensitive information by tapping into his network of international law enforcement contacts.

Majcher moved to Hong Kong with his family in 2007 after retiring from the RCMP, and set up a private financial investigations service that advertised his previous expertise in infiltrating transnational drug trafficking and money laundering organizations.

Two weeks ago, The Bureau asked Ian Donaldson, Majcher’s Vancouver-based lawyer in the Canadian criminal proceedings, if Majcher would respond to questions based on detailed corporate and legal information gathered in a journalistic investigation for this story.