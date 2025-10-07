The Bureau

The Bureau

Barbara Claridge
2h

Once again, Sam, your reporting has been clear and condemning of the laws in place in Canada through which transnational criminals have thrived. United Front Foreign Work Department is a force which needs to be controlled and eliminated from Canada. Federal Port police must be reinstated with the legal supports needed to clean up our own mess. Politicians who are compromised and benefit from donations received from criminals need to be named and shamed. The Federal government for the past ten years has turned a blind eye to harm done in Canada which has given shelter to hostile foreign governments, gangs and erosion of public safety.

JK
2hEdited

In “Unconditional Surender, Winning the war on drugs in the 21st century”, author Robert Ingram suggests that the drug scene in the West beginning after WW11, was a continuation of the Opium Wars that Britain launched in the 1800’s and won, allowing them to continue funnelling opium into China. Much of the wealth of the British aristocracy today comes from the opium trade. He says that Britain was officially in the drug selling business and that banks and the City of London are involved in it today.

