This is scary shit. It certainly makes me wonder about this bird flu that is making egg and poultry producers killing entire flocks of chickens and turkeys plus other birds that produce eggs plus for the citizens making prices skyrocket pricing out the lower monetary class and taking away a higher protein source. We all know once prices go up they rarely come down even after the problem has been solved. We haven’t heard this is the case but would we ever really know? Imagine losing a whole crop of wheat or rice or even hay which feeds or cattle. It would be devastating as the world doesn’t produce enough as it is. The US is clamping down on student visas as it should and any from China should be scrutinized severely and the numbers allowed in should be cut down to the teens. It’s a matter of national security.

Michigan is my home state! Yikes. I'm from Saginaw. I live in northern Ontario now and have been watching North American shenanigans for years.

This crap has to stop. This and the child sex trafficking and any other kind of human trafficking.

Is there hope for Canada with Carney at the helm? I have to think that if President Trump fights the globalists with his people around him as they are at the moment, it might trickle down to Canada.

I've got skin in the game in both countries; kids and grandkids being the most precious to me.

