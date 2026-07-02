The Bureau

The Bureau

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Mike Capesky's avatar
Mike Capesky
2h

Complete joke Canada has become.

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Crusader 5's avatar
Crusader 5
2h

Carney is the worst businessman and the best tyrant.

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