By Garry Clement

What has happened to integrity and love for our country above personal gain?

As someone who has lived through seven decades and had family members who fought in two world wars, I find it deeply disheartening to witness that the democracy they fought to preserve is being jeopardized by the actions of some of our politicians and leaders, who seem willing to sacrifice our national interests for personal benefit.

It appears that many Canadians are passively accepting that entering politics entitles one to enrich oneself or benefit family and friends.

Almost daily, we observe that political leaders often adhere to scripts on major topics that are devoid of truth, serving only to justify decisions that are, frankly, indefensible.

The temptation for politicians to use their significant power and resources for personal gain rather than the public good can be overwhelming, especially when the rewards are substantial and the risk of getting caught appears low—a norm that seems to have taken hold in Canada.

A modern definition of corruption [readily available to anyone who cares to research this online] includes the abuse of power or position for personal gain, which undermines fairness, integrity, and the proper functioning of institutions.

Corruption manifests in various ways, including bribery, embezzlement, nepotism, fraud, and favoritism. Its impacts are profound and cumulative, causing an erosion of trust in public and private institutions, distorting economic and social systems, and contributing to pervasive increases in inequality and injustice. Corruption can occur in any sector, from government and business to non-profits and academia.

Over the course of nine years, Canadian citizens have been bombarded with alleged instances of malfeasance on the part of various government ministries.

The ArriveCan app has demonstrated the handing out of funds to companies without any oversight, resulting in runaway costs and government employees benefiting. The SNC-Lavalin scandal and subsequent ethics investigations involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have certainly highlighted concerns about the effectiveness of political systems and oversight mechanisms in Canada. Here’s a summary of these issues:

SNC-Lavalin Scandal (2015-2019): The SNC-Lavalin case centered around allegations that senior officials in the Trudeau government attempted to interfere in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin, a major Canadian engineering firm facing charges of corruption and fraud. The controversy came to light in early 2019 and involved claims that Trudeau and his aides pressured then-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould to negotiate a deferred prosecution agreement with SNC-Lavalin, which could have allowed the company to avoid a criminal conviction. The scandal led to significant political fallout, including resignations from key ministers and the eventual expulsion of Wilson-Raybould from the Liberal Party caucus.

Ethics Investigations (2019-2024): Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced several ethics investigations since taking office. Among the most notable are:

The 2019 Conflict of Interest Investigation: Conducted by the Ethics Commissioner, this investigation found that Trudeau had breached conflict of interest rules in the SNC-Lavalin affair by improperly trying to influence the judicial process for personal and political gain.

The 2020 WE Charity Scandal: This controversy involved the federal government’s decision to award a contract to the WE Charity for administering a student grant program. The Ethics Commissioner investigated whether Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau had conflicts of interest given their personal connections to the organization. Both Trudeau and Morneau were found to have violated ethics rules.

Ongoing Concerns and Reforms: These incidents have raised broader questions about political accountability and the effectiveness of oversight mechanisms in Canada. Critics argue that the ethics rules and enforcement mechanisms need strengthening to better hold public officials accountable. Calls for reforms to improve transparency, prevent conflicts of interest, and enhance the independence and authority of oversight bodies have grown louder.

This exploitation of political power for personal benefits undermines the integrity of our democratic processes and erodes public trust in governance. The current Foreign Interference Inquiry led by Chief Justice Marie Hogue reveals just how far our political arena has strayed from integrity and allegiance to Canada. Her findings indicate that government officials, from the municipal to federal levels, have allowed the Chinese Communist Party to gain influence within Canada. The National Security Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians has reported that eleven Members of Parliament and Senators have committed acts of treason. Investigative reporters have uncovered substantial evidence of corruption through the manipulation of policies, institutions, and decisions by political decision-makers for personal gain.

Undisclosed, unchecked, or undue influence over powerful figures skews resources and policies away from the common good. It perpetuates inequality, undermines democracy, and deprives people of their human rights.

To address this, we must demand that all politicians undergo robust ethics training to ensure a strong foundation in ethical principles.

Without this, prioritizing ethics over personal gain becomes challenging.

Additionally, we need an Independent Commission Against Corruption with the power and mandate to impartially investigate all allegations of political corruption.

Garry W.G. Clement, CFCS, CFE, CAMS, FIS, CCI

RCMP Superintendent (ret’d)

Chief of Police (ret’d)

Senior VP Financial Crime and Global AML Officer