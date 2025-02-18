Emotional Booing of US Anthem Risks Deepening Divisions: Clement
'Even with our differences, Canada has fallen short in several key areas, especially regarding investments in enforcement and military readiness': Former Senior Mountie
By Garry Clement
OTTAWA, Canada — Are we really this petty?
The booing of the U.S. National Anthem by some Canadians—whether in response to U.S. tariffs or the perception of Canada as the “51st state”—is, in my view, unbecoming of our nation. It does little to enhance our reputation or honor the generations of Canadians who fought alongside our American neighbors in times of war. While I find President Trump’s approach to diplomacy and his geopolitical stance deeply disheartening, that does not excuse this behavior.
Even with our differences, Canada has fallen short in several key areas, especially regarding investments in enforcement and military readiness—issues that are now coming back to haunt us. Using the national anthem as a protest tool, though emotionally charged, risks deepening our divisions rather than fostering meaningful dialogue. It also undermines the respect due to symbols that represent our shared history and values, even amidst heightened tensions.
The U.S. and Canada share a long history of cooperation and mutual respect. In times of disagreement, our focus should be on diplomacy, dialogue, and understanding—not on escalating negativity. Although concerns about tariffs and the notion of Canada as a “51st state” are legitimate, our government currently appears to be in disarray, lacking clear leadership or a united stance from which to negotiate.
Consider, for instance, the appointment of a “Fentanyl Czar”—a move that reeks of tokenism at best. We have yet to address broader issues such as the implications of the Stinchcombe and Jordan decisions, the need for bail reform, or the unchecked influence of China in our provinces. Without a commitment to investing in our military and strengthening federal enforcement, these concerns will continue to fester.
Our focus, therefore, should be on holding our government accountable. An immediate election is imperative to ensure that a legitimate governing party can lead our negotiations with the U.S. If we are to be taken seriously, we must first have the leadership to back it up.
Garry Clement consults with corporations on anti-money laundering, contributed to the Canadian academic text Dirty Money, and wrote Undercover, In the Shady World of Organized Crime and the RCMP
Booing partly fueled by divisive left wing mainstream media reporting , and President Trump’s abrasive style. Canada is a huge facilitator of fentanyl at the operational level banking importing manufacturing exporting all illegally. And liberal government has stood by and let it happen. This is undeniable.
My sentiments exactly! Unfortunately when you have a federal government behaving like a spoiled elitist brat it tends to overflow into moronic behaviour. We need to hold our government accountable for what they’ve done to our country. We have foreign interference, money laundering involving our banks, a fentanyl and homeless crisis, an underfunded DEI infested military, food banks unable to supply adequate assistance and illegal migrant and an unprecedented amount of asylum claims let alone our streets being taken over by mobs of pro Hamas thugs. I’m sorry but the people Canadians should be irritated with are at the top of our government, judicial and mainstream media. The Hogue commission an absolute whitewash. Come on Canada my ancestors did not fight for us in WW1&2 to be taken over by China, Iran and Russia give your head a shake! It’s so embarrassing to stoop as low as Trudeau