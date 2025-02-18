By Garry Clement

OTTAWA, Canada — Are we really this petty?

The booing of the U.S. National Anthem by some Canadians—whether in response to U.S. tariffs or the perception of Canada as the “51st state”—is, in my view, unbecoming of our nation. It does little to enhance our reputation or honor the generations of Canadians who fought alongside our American neighbors in times of war. While I find President Trump’s approach to diplomacy and his geopolitical stance deeply disheartening, that does not excuse this behavior.

Even with our differences, Canada has fallen short in several key areas, especially regarding investments in enforcement and military readiness—issues that are now coming back to haunt us. Using the national anthem as a protest tool, though emotionally charged, risks deepening our divisions rather than fostering meaningful dialogue. It also undermines the respect due to symbols that represent our shared history and values, even amidst heightened tensions.

The U.S. and Canada share a long history of cooperation and mutual respect. In times of disagreement, our focus should be on diplomacy, dialogue, and understanding—not on escalating negativity. Although concerns about tariffs and the notion of Canada as a “51st state” are legitimate, our government currently appears to be in disarray, lacking clear leadership or a united stance from which to negotiate.

Consider, for instance, the appointment of a “Fentanyl Czar”—a move that reeks of tokenism at best. We have yet to address broader issues such as the implications of the Stinchcombe and Jordan decisions, the need for bail reform, or the unchecked influence of China in our provinces. Without a commitment to investing in our military and strengthening federal enforcement, these concerns will continue to fester.

Our focus, therefore, should be on holding our government accountable. An immediate election is imperative to ensure that a legitimate governing party can lead our negotiations with the U.S. If we are to be taken seriously, we must first have the leadership to back it up.

Garry Clement consults with corporations on anti-money laundering, contributed to the Canadian academic text Dirty Money, and wrote Undercover, In the Shady World of Organized Crime and the RCMP