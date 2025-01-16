In October 2020, British Columbia police raided three agricultural properties, targeting Health Canada–regulated marijuana grow operations in Richmond—a once blue-collar farming community that, since the 1990s, has rapidly transformed into a hotbed of transnational narcotics trafficking and money laundering linked to China, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Thousands of U.S. and Canadian records reviewed by The Bureau reveal that Delta Police’s “Big Smoke” raids barely scratched the surface of a corporate structure unfurling from a façade of Hells Angels paraphernalia and Health Canada weed licenses. The investigation suggests an unsettling reality: in modern-day Canada, the boundary between legitimate commerce and organized crime is perilously hazy—especially when political and legal elites, alongside a national regulator, appear complicit.

Beneath these fertile farmlands in Richmond lies a company called Emerald Health, launched in 2013 by two Sikh community leaders, Avtar Singh Dhillon and Yadvinder (“Yad”) Kallu. Photographs of Avtar Dhillon’s niece posing with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau—his arm draped over her shoulder—are just one indicator of Emerald Health’s robust political ties.

Commercial grow-op facilities uncovered at 20291 Westminster Highway, 14611 Westminster Highway, and a Sidaway Road property were capable of producing a staggering $18 million in cannabis annually, according to Delta Police. This massive output far exceeded the limits set by the Health Canada licenses that Emerald Health promoted in 2018 through a glossy investor pamphlet featuring Liberal MPs Carla Qualtrough and John Aldag, along with B.C. Liberal and Richmond councillor Alexa Loo.

The fact that convicted heroin trafficker Yad Kallu—arrested in a DEA sting stretching from Los Angeles and Vancouver to the rugged narcotics corridors between Pakistan and Punjab—appeared grinning alongside several Liberal MPs in a 2018 promotional campaign might, in hindsight, have raised alarm bells at Health Canada.

It wasn’t even the first time Emerald Health’s 20291 Westminster Highway property had drawn police attention. During a 2016 electrical fire safety inspection, Richmond RCMP dismantled an active marijuana grow-op. By 2020, the site had resumed its role as a commercial hub for large-scale illicit cannabis production. The subsequent raid yielded more than 16,000 cannabis plants, financial records linked to suspicious transactions, and—at the Sidaway Road property owned by the Kallu family—over 11,000 plants, 300 kilograms of dried cannabis, Hells Angels support paraphernalia, a currency-counting machine, and surveillance equipment.

While cannabis remained the primary focus, Delta Police’s earlier “Rolling Thunder” raids—targeting a Chinese-Vietnamese-South Asian gang linked to Emerald Health’s marijuana products—uncovered hundreds of individually packaged doses of fentanyl, MDMA, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and one kilogram of powdered cocaine, according to numerous legal filings in the B.C. Director of Civil Forfeiture’s ongoing money laundering case against Emerald Health’s properties.

Investigation targets included Gill Rajpaul Bergen and Colin Chonn, who was linked to “Chan’s Nursery” and multiple properties while holding a Health Canada grow license for 14611 Westminster Highway, the civil forfeiture filings say.

Police additionally seized pot products branded as ‘24K Cannabis,’ $200,000 in cash, and four weapons: a Carl Walther 9mm handgun, a Swiss Arms .22 caliber pistol, a Heckler & Koch .40 caliber pistol, and an SKS-style assault rifle.

Crucially, these Vancouver-area busts offer a glimpse into a much larger geopolitical narrative and the growing strain in U.S.-Canada relations. The legal and medical cannabis framework central to the Emerald Health saga—expanded under Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government—has ties to a billion-dollar stock fraud network prosecuted by U.S. authorities.

Allegations of funds funneled through a concealed Emerald Health share register, involving hundreds of North American investors and managed by Bennett Jones, a prominent Canadian law firm with deep trans-border trade connections, remain largely under the radar. Bennett Jones, which counts former BC Liberal Premier Christy Clark as a senior advisor, is a player in this unfolding controversy.

Sworn statements from Emerald Health’s estranged “master grower,” a member of the Kallu family, implicate controversial legal services provided by Bennett Jones lawyers, including a Liberal Party official described as a “high-profile strategist” who played a key role in supporting Justin Trudeau’s leadership in British Columbia.

Adding to the political intrigue are suggestions of a senior Canadian MP’s interest in Emerald Health, raised in an email exchange between Yad Kallu and a company lawyer, further heightening concerns surrounding the case.

Bennett Jones did not respond to The Bureau’s repeated inquiries, which included detailed citations of court evidence and requests for comment on this story. The RCMP declined to comment, instead referring all questions to U.S. authorities, who have not responded to inquiries regarding the ongoing case.

Avtar Dhillon (blue suit) and convicted heroin trafficker Yad Kallu (pink shirt) are shown at an Emerald Health meeting.

Khalistani-Linked Lands

The Director of Civil Forfeiture has continued to pursue claims against properties and assets connected to the Kallu family and their associates. In November 2024, a consent order resulted in the forfeiture of C$1.05 million from the sale of the 20291 Westminster Highway property.

But another massive Richmond farm—unconnected to the Delta Police raid or BC Civil Forfeiture proceedings—offers a sharper political lens through which to understand the scale of this story. It involves individuals embedded in North American pro-Khalistan networks, a politically influential Sikh community in Canada that sometimes advocates for an independent Sikh homeland known as Khalistan.

Their political influence runs deep, including significant support for Canada’s Liberal Party and the former BC Liberal Party (led by Christy Clark from 2011 to 2017), as well as notable representation within the Conservative and NDP parties.

Land and court records reveal a complex web of ownership and development ambitions surrounding one of Avtar Singh Dhillon’s properties: 6980 No. 9 Road, a 21-acre parcel in Richmond. Before Emerald Health drew agricultural zoning scrutiny to the site in 2018, the land was owned by Ripudaman Singh Malik—one of two Sikh extremist leaders acquitted in Canada’s Air India bombing case, which killed all 329 people on board.

Malik’s brazen shooting death in 2022—believed by police sources to stem from underground business conflicts or Indian diaspora geopolitics—drew international attention. In 1990, five years after the Air India bombing, Malik’s construction proposal for the property was rejected. By 2008, records show that in a renewed application, Yad Kallu acted as an agent for Avtar Dhillon’s numbered company (0826239 B.C. Ltd.) ostensibly to develop the land for wasabi cultivation.

In 2018, Emerald Health was issued a stop-work order for construction on the site. Richmond city lawyers flagged the company’s public statements, which outlined ambitious plans to dramatically expand their Health Canada–licensed medical marijuana facility. The proposal included 500,000 square feet of greenhouses and corporate offices to support the growing recreational cannabis market, along with facilities for extraction and processing.

By 2023, the Richmond News described the property as an outlier among the city’s high-value agricultural lands, most of which are dominated by sprawling “mega-mansions.” Valued at C$10.5 million, the site instead hosts only greenhouses, the News reported.

Meanwhile, Emerald Health’s network expanded through a web of intricately interwoven companies spanning British Columbia, Boston, and California, court, corporate, and land filings show.

A legal trust maintained under Yad Kallu’s mother’s name at Bennett Jones—according to affidavits from Kris Kallu—was used to provide shares to at least two convicted narcotics traffickers, including Yad himself. These traffickers were brought down in a sting operation reminiscent of a spy thriller, exposing a layered nexus between Punjabi transnational gangs operating in Vancouver and Los Angeles and elements tied to Pakistan’s tribal and military networks.

B.C. Supreme Court findings reveal a DEA operation implicating Yadvinder Kallu and Vancouver underworld figure Ranjit Singh Cheema, who was extradited to the U.S. for allegedly orchestrating plans to import 200 kilograms of heroin and 4,000 kilograms of hashish from Pakistan. Cheema’s Canadian faction reportedly negotiated with Colombian cartels, bartering heroin for 800 kilograms of cocaine. Mohammed Yusuf Khan, a former Pakistani military officer turned DEA asset, facilitated these transactions while working with RCMP liaisons.

“Khan is the central character in this drama,” a 2007 extradition ruling says. “He has been described as a career transporter of illegal drugs originating in Afghanistan and Pakistan, and he also has a long history of contacts with international law enforcement agencies.”

In April 1996, Khan approached an RCMP liaison in Lahore, the court records say. He informed the officer about another retired Pakistani military officer, Major Mohamed Shafiq, who had proposed trafficking heroin to Vancouver.

“Based on their past association in the Pakistani military, Shafiq has approached [Khan] and solicited his assistance in the transportation of 200 kilograms of heroin and up to 4 tons of hashish,” the ruling adds. “Per [Khan] Shafiq had originally desired that the shipment be sent to Vancouver but [Khan], who is also in contact with the RCMP and is aware of recent court decisions in Canada prohibiting controlled deliveries, refused to agree to transport it to Canada.”

U.S. law did not constrain the DEA, so American agents took control of Khan, the former Pakistani army officer.

Eventually, the drugs were delivered to Los Angeles, where Cheema’s associates arrived with US$500,000 as partial payment on a US$6.5 million deal. Yad Kallu—identified as a key associate of Cheema—was arrested along with two others: David (Karan) Nair of Richmond, an alleged concealed investor in Emerald Health, and Mandeep Dosanjh of Surrey. Found with five boxes of heroin (two genuine, three decoys), all three received nine-year sentences in U.S. federal prison.

Court records detail the drama of DEA surveillance before that takedown, as the players schemed worldwide in hotels, parking lots, and airport lounges stretching from Singapore and Islamabad to Houston, Seattle, Vancouver, and Los Angeles. On January 21, 1998, Nair met with Khan at the Holiday Inn Express in Rosemead, California, to discuss delivering an initial shipment of 106 kilograms of heroin, a ruling says. Shortly before this meeting, Nair, Kallu, and Dosanjh were observed in the Sheraton Hotel parking lot, driving two separate vans—one white and one green.

On January 27, Nair and Dosanjh returned to Khan’s hotel room carrying approximately US$500,000 in a duffel bag. After counting the money, they moved to the lobby, where they met Agent Anbiai-Fard, who was posing undercover as the heroin delivery man. A B.C. judge noted that shortly thereafter, the DEA arrested Dosanjh, Nair, and Kallu in California, while the RCMP apprehended Ranjit Singh Cheema in Vancouver.

Social media photos show Yad Kallu posing with several young men.

Bennett Jones Maintained Share Register Exposed in Kallu Family Feud

Emerald Health Sciences—incorporated in 2013—presented itself as a legitimate investment firm riding Canada’s burgeoning cannabis wave.

Yet in multiple B.C. Supreme Court claims, Yad Kallu’s estranged brother, Kris, alleges that the company cheated him out of his shares and acted as a “conduit for undisclosed payments” to favored shareholders—some of whom, he claims, are tied to an alleged US$1-billion stock fraud scheme.

In a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court on Oct. 31, Kallu is suing his cousin, Avtar Dhillon, along with Dhillon’s former company, Emerald Health Sciences, and notorious West Vancouver lawyer Fred Sharp. Kallu alleges that they “are the true, direct or indirect controllers of EHS,” adding that “Sharp and [Avtar Dhillon] have been close business associates for many years.”

Kallu’s filings focus on Sharp, accused in 2021—alongside Avtar Dhillon—by U.S. authorities of orchestrating sophisticated offshore “pump and dump” stock sales and money laundering schemes. According to Kallu, EHS had more than 200 shareholders listed on its confidential register, maintained by Bennett Jones, and “Sharp, his holding companies, and nominees are investors in EHS.” Kallu further claims that entries in the central securities register appeared to be backdated.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has described Dhillon and Sharp’s activities as part of a “sophisticated, multiyear, multinational attack” on U.S. financial markets and retail investors “by foreign and domestic actors.”

The SEC determined that Dhillon collaborated with the “Sharp Group,” which was accused of concealing beneficial ownership of millions of insider shares in order to “fraudulently sell hundreds of millions of dollars in stocks” to U.S. investors. The scheme was allegedly facilitated through a labyrinth of local and offshore shell companies and brokerage accounts controlled by Sharp.

In that case, a Vancouver woman named Zhiying Chen allegedly collaborated via an encrypted cell network Sharp called “X phones,” working with stock brokers to conceal the true owners of shares, according to allegations in the U.S. Securities Commission case.

With Canadian communications tech resembling something out of a spy movie, Sharp—who faces tens of millions in fines in the U.S. but has not been convicted—dubbed his encrypted share-trading scheme “the Q system” and referred to himself as “Bond,” while Chen operated under the code name “Wires,” U.S. government filings reveal.

Chen, who reportedly holds dual Chinese and Canadian citizenship, is accused of wiring funds through shell companies in Hong Kong, Switzerland, and the Caribbean to support Sharp’s network.

In one memorable exchange—cited in U.S. court evidence—Sharp allegedly texted Chen:

“You wrote a draft for grand yachts against cash. Could you please explain to me how this is a legitimate payment? My concern is money laundering: Hells Angels gives us cash, we give them a draft to buy a boat. Later, the boat is seized, police investigate.”

Leaning on related U.S. court filings, Kris Kallu’s recent claim states:

“[Avtar] Dhillon testified about the intricate web of nominee transactions, consultant payments, and price manipulation used to defraud investors—these structures involved reverse takeovers, share splits, and other mechanisms designed to maximize profits for Dhillon and his co-conspirators.”

In a bombshell September 2021 email to another Avtar Dhillon family member—supporting his claim that some of the same players were Emerald Health investors—Kallu’s affidavit reveals he wrote:

“I find it very alarming as the key players that are being charged with fraud, money laundering, etc. are also invested in Emerald Health Sciences. I am curious how these investors were provided the opportunity to invest, given this is a private cannabis company and all investors were handpicked.”

One of Avtar Singh Dhillon’s nieces poses with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Below the niece’s social account posted a photo of Avtar Singh Dhillon enjoying water sports in California while being prosecuted in US Securities Commission investigations.

‘You had to have a criminal background check’

Documents from Kris Kallu’s protracted legal battle against his cousin, Avtar Dhillon, and his estranged brother, Yad, offer troubling insights into the alleged exploitation of Canadian medical marijuana laws and the intricate British Columbia–based corporate and legal framework underpinning Emerald Health and its network of purported subsidiaries in the United States.

A visual linkage chart of corporate names and directors listed in Kallu’s filings reveals a sprawling web radiating from Emerald Health’s Vancouver cannabis hub—or perhaps more aptly, a decentralized, Canada-based network polluting the U.S. economy.

These North American entities allegedly served to enrich Avtar Dhillon and select members of Fred Sharp’s network, who were not only prosecuted by U.S. investigators in the Boston case but also listed on Emerald Health’s central securities register, maintained by the law firm Bennett Jones, according to hundreds of pages of filings in Kris Kallu’s case.

In these filings, Kallu’s account of Emerald Health’s evolution after 2013 sheds light on earlier activities tied to Health Canada’s medical marijuana program, centered on his brother Yad.

“In 2010, I completed an application form to obtain a designated growing licence,” Kallu’s affidavit states, explaining his intent to develop “expertise in growing medical-grade marijuana with a view to expanding into a larger commercial operation down the road when the regulations changed.”

However, obtaining the license was not straightforward. A criminal background check for Yad, who had been convicted of drug trafficking, required the family to devise a workaround.

“As part of the application process, you had to pass a criminal background check,” Kallu explains. “Yad had a criminal record for drug trafficking, so it was agreed that I would formally apply to become a designated grower for a patient who had a license for 99 plants.”

By 2013, Kallu claims, both Yad and his mother acquired sizeable medical marijuana licenses for around 1,200 plants each—just before new regulations took effect that halted direct growing by designated growers or patients.

Kallu’s filings then turn to the founding and financing of Emerald Health. After Yad became a director of the newly formed company, Kris alleges he was told to route share-purchase funds through his mother’s bank account. Though Kris says he was unsure why, he complied.

“I personally delivered the forms to the Company’s office, along with my mother’s, and provided a copy to Yad. After depositing the funds, I learned that Yad had allocated some of the shares to David Nair, a co-defendant in his earlier criminal case,” Kallu’s affidavit alleges.

He also claims the company advised him and his brother, Bob, to place their respective shareholdings under their mother’s name, allegedly to reduce the total number of shareholders for tax purposes. Kallu says he was told that “everyone else was doing it this way” to avoid scrutiny.

This claim is one of several raised by Kallu that casts a harsh spotlight on the legal services of Bennett Jones, which managed the corporation’s shares and facilitated business dealings, including a controversial transaction for Yad, a convicted trafficker, according to Kris Kallu.

While the family farm on Richmond’s Sidaway Road was initially considered the logical location for Emerald’s marijuana production—thanks to its existing infrastructure for commercial-scale operations—Kris Kallu says the directors ultimately chose another site. They selected approximately 30 acres in Richmond owned by Avtar Dhillon, known for his stock-promotion strategies, while the Kallu family contributed their horticultural expertise.

Photographs suggest that Avtar Dhillon—a former British Columbia physician who later moved to Long Beach, California—maintained friendly ties with politicians at various levels, including former Vancouver Island mayor Stew Young.

But in hundreds of pages of affidavit filings, Kris Kallu narrates a tale of betrayal, describing his growing suspicion that, meeting by meeting, he was being shut out by more sophisticated players, while his brother, Yad, allegedly capitalized on his family’s farming prowess and presented himself as a scientifically trained expert on marijuana cultivation.

Fearing he was being sidelined from Emerald Health and frustrated by delays in transferring the shares he says Yad had promised him, Kallu claims his concerns spiked after the company hired another “master grower.” By January 2018, he says, his trust in Yad and the company had eroded beyond repair. Kallu decided to cut ties with the venture, demanding that the shares be officially transferred into his name so he could pursue another agricultural opportunity.

He details a pivotal meeting at the Vancouver offices of the company’s corporate lawyers, Bennett Jones. Arriving 15 minutes early, Kallu states that he and his wife were made to wait in the lobby for nearly an hour beyond the scheduled start time. When they were finally allowed in, Kallu claims that Emerald Health’s lead counsel seemed to rush the voting process, with Avtar Dhillon participating from California via speakerphone—only for the call to be cut short.

“Avtar seemed confused as to why this was happening and questioned why he was being rushed off,” Kallu’s affidavit alleges.

Convinced his interests were being thwarted, Kallu hired a lawyer to secure and sell his Emerald Health shares, the filings say.

That ongoing family feud—featuring Bennett Jones lawyers, Kris Kallu, and convicted heroin trafficker Yad Kallu—eventually triggered the release of revealing emails between Emerald Health’s lead counsel, Avtar Singh Dhillon, and Yad Kallu that would likely never have surfaced otherwise.

One of those emails—and its political implications—appears especially explosive.

An exhibit attached to Kallu’s affidavit shows a 2014 email from Yad, addressed to counsel for Emerald Health Sciences and copied to Avtar Dhillon. In it, Yad writes:

“Hi Jim, I can feel your energy! It was great to meet you and look forward to working with you.”

Yad Kallu’s email then makes a potentially incendiary claim—unverified—that an elite Canadian Parliamentarian was waiting in the wings while the company’s real goal was selling recreational marijuana:

“Since the current LPs are building on the recreational market, we need to be able to supply them with plantlets and product if they need so. Why deny us the business? As we also discussed on Saturday, the recreational users are the current market, until awareness is spread, this is our target. Take what we are given. 100% we need to be branding towards the medical end, but I think we should be able to supply all customers.”

The email continues:

Speaking with [Redacted name of Canadian MP] this morning, please note that he does not want to be mentioned or included in any form with this project … it may be seen as a conflict, he is a behind-the-scenes ally. Avtar and I will be talking to him soon when we can line up a time to conference. He will look into finding a retired minister or such for our board, which is a better option.”

The affidavit also suggests that Yad’s prior conviction is an explosive element in EHS’s Bennett Jones–maintained share registry puzzle. Emerald Health parties and Avtar Singh Dhillon are contesting Kris Kallu’s allegations in B.C. courts, and the outcome of this litigation remains to be seen.

Avtar Singh Dhillon pictured in attire associated with pro-Khalistan geopolitics.

Cease and Desist

It was the September 2021 U.S. government indictments of Avtar Dhillon and Fred Sharp that led Kallu to brandish an Emerald Health shareholder registry—apparently distributed in error in June 2018 by a Bennett Jones legal assistant—in his mission against the company’s directors.

Kallu followed up by emailing these EHS shareholders, an inflammatory move for investors who prized confidentiality, and publicly questioned Avtar Dhillon’s continued leadership despite his legal troubles in the United States.

“I’m sure most or all of you have heard that Avtar Dhillon was arrested for fraud in August 2021. Even though he is not convicted and may be innocent, he can’t be in any mindset to be the CEO or director of this company with the current restrictions on him. Since he is being investigated for some pretty heavy charges in Boston, how could this company still trust him with the financial future of this company?”

He went on to criticize the company’s transparency.

“Since the arrest, the ‘Emerald Life’ website has removed the EHS management and the board of directors, why? As shareholders, we deserve to know what is going on with this company as there have been many red flags.”

The email prompted Emerald Health to issue a cease-and-desist letter, accusing Kallu of breaching confidentiality by using the disputed shareholder list.

“You have breached your duty of confidentiality by sending numerous recent communications to the email addresses of the shareholders of EHS you obtained in 2018. EHS demands that you immediately cease and desist sending these emails or in any other manner using the email addresses and comply with the instructions sent to you by Bennett Jones in 2018, including deleting the names and email addresses of the shareholders of EHS,”

Emerald Health’s corporate counsel warned.

And on September 24, 2021, Bennett Jones lawyer James Beeby sent an emergency email to Emerald Health shareholders, copying David Gruber, another Bennett Jones lawyer. (Gruber is a Liberal Party official called a “high-profile strategist” credited for supporting Justin Trudeau’s leadership in British Columbia.)

“Dear Shareholders of Emerald Health Sciences Inc.,” the email from James Beeby begins. “The Company has become aware that Mr. Kris Kallu, a minor shareholder, has sent inflammatory emails to all shareholders … Mr. Kallu is a minor shareholder as a result of a transfer of shares from his brother through a family trust. He is currently engaged in litigation against the Company, seeking to force the purchase of his shares at a price significantly above fair value. The Company denies these claims, which it considers groundless, and is vigorously defending itself in court. Mr. Kallu has been notified to cease all communication with the Company’s shareholders, and his actions have been reported to the Vancouver Police Department.”

Neither Bennett Jones, the Delta Police, the RCMP, nor the Vancouver Police Department responded to The Bureau’s questions regarding the documents referenced in this story.

Beeby’s email also offered an apology, emphasizing the firm’s commitment to protecting shareholder information:

“The names and email addresses of the shareholders are confidential. We apologize for the error and assure you that we take this matter very seriously. Your confidential information will be safeguarded moving forward. AGM documents will be resent to ensure every shareholder receives them.”

Emerald later sought an injunction against Kallu, accusing him of breaching privacy provisions, but the request was denied.