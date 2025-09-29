The Bureau

John Walker
2h

THANKS for the intense investigation on the internal ROT! Thank god for REAL reporting by The Bureau, to bring all the details to the public attention.

However, let’s not forget the B.C. …..NDP role in this.

WHAT took place in B.C. for the NDP to beat the Liberals… 2 elections ago? Hell, … Elections B.C. became aware of “irregularities” in the NDP fundraising and reported those irregularities to the NDP after they were elected. That resulted in an RCMP investigation called the “NDP Fundraising Probe”.

WHY was the results of the RCMP investigation not released until AFTER the NDP were elected for the second term? But heck…..no problems found, so say by the special prosecutor OR the B.C. Prosecution Service.

I made a FOI request to the B.C. Prosecution Service for the RCMP report. Their answer?

They “claim” they didn’t have the report….and that they had, …..now get this…”returned it to the RCMP”. If that is true,….. then why do they keep on file ALL other police investigation reports?

I think the answer is very simple.

I then made a FOI request to Election B.C. for their report. . Their answer? They couldn’t recall the event. I guess not ..as I’m sure they know NDP that signs their pay check?

I strongly suspect that the Chinese Communist Party helped in the NDP fundraising and perhaps it’s now “payback time” for the NDP in having China build these ferries.

P L E A S E …… Sam Cooper….. and The Buteau…. go after the RCMP report n the Fundraising Probe and see if my suspicions can be confirmed

JK
3h

The Chinese are much wiser and craftier than we are. We’re like lambs being lead to the slaughter.

