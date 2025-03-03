By Adam Zivo

For two years, harm reduction activists denied that “safer supply” opioids are being widely diverted to the black market, and insisted that reports of rampant fraud were just conservative-led “disinformation” and “fearmongering.” Evidence of abuse eventually became so overwhelming that the B.C. government was forced to implement major anti-diversion reforms last month, despite having previously gaslit the public about the very existence of this problem.

In all likelihood, we will never know exactly how many Canadians were harmed because of the apparent cover-up of this scandal. However, it is evident that the suppression of this story was abetted by many of Canada’s progressive journalists, who, seemingly befuddled by their own partisanship, failed to investigate or report upon the abundant (and easily accessible) evidence showing that safer supply programs were (and still are) being widely defrauded.

Not only were these journalists wilfully blind, at least one major media outlet withheld evidence confirming that youth have been harmed by diverted safer supply opioids.

Which media outlet would this be? The CBC, of course.

Around a year and a half ago, CBC Radio’s “The Current” interviewed two families who provided first-hand testimony confirming that Canadian teenagers were accessing, and developing addictions from, diverted safer supply opioids. Despite the obvious newsworthiness of this testimony, the public broadcaster inexplicably omitted it from subsequent reporting.

Although I’ve been aware of this story for over a year, I’m choosing to share it now because of recent calls for a public inquiry into safer supply – should such an inquiry occur, some attention should be given to how ideologically-motivated reporting contributed to this scandal. Furthermore, the upcoming federal election will almost certainly evoke more debate about whether the CBC should be defunded, so it’s important to call attention to the social costs of the organization’s left-leaning bias.

But, first, some important context.

For those new to this issue, safer supply programs give addicts free pharmaceutical-grade addictive drugs, such as hydromorphone and fentanyl, to dissuade use of riskier street substances. There is almost no monitoring of how these drugs are actually used, but unequivocal evidence shows that a significant portion of them are being resold on the black market and fueling new additions, including among youth.

Safer supply diversion first erupted into the national consciousness in May 2023, when the National Post published a 10,000 word investigative report I wrote on the issue. Unfortunately, harm reduction activists – along with the federal Liberals and BC NDP – responded with an aggressive gaslighting campaign, smearing critics as far-right conspiracy theorists.

They adamantly insisted, among other things, that youth were not accessing diverted safer supply drugs.

A month later, the National Post published another report of mine spotlighting the story of Kamilah Sword, a 14-year-old girl from the Vancouver area who, along with her friends, had developed a crippling addiction to hydromorphone. The girls had no idea that the opioid is as potent as heroin – if these pills were just prescription pain medication that had been marketed as “safe” by the government, how bad could they possibly be?

Kamilah died of drug-related causes in August 2022, while two of her friends escalated to using fentanyl before eventually entering rehab.

I wrote my article after interviewing Greg Sword (Kamilah’s father), three of her young friends, and some of the girls’ parents. The teenagers gave detailed descriptions of how they and their highschool acquaintances had abused hydromorphone; how they had witnessed overdoses caused by the drug; and how some of them had directly purchased these opioids from safer supply clients in Vancouver’s notorious Downtown Eastside.

Their testimony scandalized the province. Shortly after the National Post published my report, the B.C. government announced that it would conduct a review of its hydromorphone program. A month later, CTV News published its own article and video about Kamilah, which featured Greg Sword and detailed his concerns about safer supply.

The CBC, however, was strangely missing in action.

Whitewashing a dangerous Liberal program

In October 2023 – a full five months after Kamilah’s story originally broke – the CBC finally covered her death via the aforementioned episode of “The Current”, which was accompanied by an online news article. The organization’s journalists had interviewed Greg Sword, Amelie North (one of Kamilah’s friends who escalated to using fentanyl), and Denise Fenske (Amelie’s mother). It should be noted that Amelie and Denise were given pseudonyms, but have since gone public with their identities.

Something was amiss, though: the CBC failed to mention the fact that Kamilah and her peers had reported using diverted safer supply opioids. This was highly unusual, considering that this was the entire reason why these families’ stories were newsworthy in the first place.

The Current began its episode with clips of Greg Sword’s interview, but his testimony about safer supply diversion was left on the cutting room floor. The show’s host, Matt Galloway, mentioned to listeners that Kamilah and Amelie had used hydromorphone – but he conspicuously omitted the fact that Kamilah’s friends and family, and Amelie herself, had said that these opioids had been diverted from safer supply patients.

Following the opening segment with Greg, the episode transitioned to an interview with two pro-harm reduction medical experts, who speculated, without evidence, that Kamilah and her friends predominantly used illicit street drugs – a claim which falsely implied that safer supply opioids were not involved in their addictions.

This was then followed by a softball interview with B.C.’s then-Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Jennifer Whiteside, who downplayed concerns about youth using diverted safer supply. She argued that the hydromorphone pills showing up on Canadian streets could just be counterfeit, and emphasized that, according to the B.C. Coroners Service, only 8 per cent of the province’s youth drug deaths between 2017 and 2022 were hydromorphone-involved.

But this statistic had been debunked months earlier.

Safer supply only became widely available in 2020, so citing a 2017-2022 average made as much sense as arguing “cars are not dangerous because vehicular fatalities were, on average, low between 1800 and 2022.” When broken down by year, the data told an entirely different story: 0 per cent of B.C.’s youth drug deaths were hydromorphone-involved between 2017 and 2019, then that number increased to 5.5 per cent in 2020, 9.6 per cent in 2021 and 22.2 per cent in 2022.

Whiteside’s minimizations would have been far less successful had the CBC: i) not censored first-hand testimony confirming that youth are consuming diverted safer supply opioids; and ii) interviewed medical experts who are not advocates for safer supply, and who could’ve easily debunked her misleading data.

The accompanying online news article was just as bad.

Greg, Amelie, and Denise were all quoted, but any comments they made that were critical of safer supply were, once again, omitted. Their stories were instead framed as: “two families share their struggles with navigating addiction treatment options.” Perversely, the article even included an embedded video that called for safer supply programs to be expanded.