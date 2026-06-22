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Marylou Speelman's avatar
Marylou Speelman
5h

The usual Vancouver, build them and they will come, has failed and now the taxpayers, who can not afford these condos, must bailout the very people who made housing in Vancouver unattainable for the citisen's of that city. Most live far out of the city spending hours to get to work via bad planning on roadways and highways. The Developers should have to lose money just as do the citisens attempting to sell their condos. Enough of the elite bailouts and saving the billionaire class. All they have done is profit, while making the housing unaffordable for the citisens who live and work there.

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Dan Vandenbrink's avatar
Dan Vandenbrink
5h

Well said Sam ,

The Liberals are afraid to let the mask come off as our economy is starting to show its true colours , let the companies take the hit. Almost everything Carney does , is a net negative for the average Canadian. More debt , and more unaffordable housing. What would put the cherry on top is if Brookfield is somehow involved 🫠

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