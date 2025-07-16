The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vickie Reid's avatar
Vickie Reid
4h

The depth of Carney’s treachery is unfathomable. Where are Canadians to turn for help, how do we oust this corrupt leader? Do we take to the streets in protest?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Dan Pommier's avatar
Dan Pommier
4h

It would be difficult to come up with a worse bunch of charlatans that have that have run this country for last ten years. Carnage is the ultimate greasy creep.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Cooper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture