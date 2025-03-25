By Michael Lima

For 40 years, Radio Martí has served as a beacon of truth and freedom for the Cuban people—a lasting legacy of President Ronald Reagan, inspired by Jorge Mas Canosa, leader of the Cuban American National Foundation, to create a platform similar to Voice of America, dedicated to Cuba. Hailed as a “broadcasting miracle” when it launched in 1985, Radio Martí broke the Cuban regime’s stranglehold on information and ignited the pro-democracy movement. Its enduring impact exemplifies the power of American soft diplomacy—not through force, but through the transformative influence of reliable news and information.

Today, this vital voice is under threat. An executive order signed by President Donald Trump on March 14, 2025—part of a federal effort to reduce bureaucracy—has effectively silenced Radio and Television Martí, placing employees on administrative leave and halting live broadcasts. Reduced to airing repeated programming, the station’s presence is fading just when it is needed most.

Radio Martí has been a lifeline for Cubans, breaking the regime’s information monopoly and fueling the pro-democracy movement. As José Daniel Ferrer, a three-time prisoner of conscience and president of the Council for Democratic Transition in Cuba, told me in a March 19 phone interview: “We wouldn’t be who we are today as an opposition movement without Radio Martí.”

What makes Radio Martí unique is not just its digital presence but its unparalleled accessibility through traditional broadcast methods. As confirmed from within Cuba by journalist Reinaldo Escobar, despite interference from the Cuban government, Radio Martí reaches both major cities and small towns across Cuba—including remote areas like Taguayabón, a rural village of about 3,000 residents in Villa Clara province—using medium and shortwave radio. This is crucial because relying solely on digital platforms would exclude many Cubans who cannot afford the costly and unreliable internet available on the island. The station serves as a vital bridge between communities, breaking the isolation many Cubans face and connecting them with information from across the country.

Radio Martí is not merely a news outlet—it is deeply embedded in Cuban culture, shaping public awareness of key domestic and global events. As someone born and raised in Cuba, I can personally attest to its transformative impact—introducing me to the concept of human rights and shaping my commitment as an activist.

In a country where freedom of expression is systematically suppressed, Radio Martí remains an essential voice—empowering ordinary Cubans to speak out against human rights violations, address social and economic issues, and challenge state-controlled media narratives. The station has evolved into a dynamic, multi-platform media powerhouse, achieving impressive digital reach and earning recognition for its excellence in journalism, including eight Emmy awards. In the 2025 fiscal year alone—spanning from October to March—it garnered over 104 million views on Facebook, 12 million on YouTube, and 14 million on Instagram, proving its success in breaking through the regime’s information blockade.

Losing Martí Noticias would leave Cubans vulnerable to the regime’s relentless propaganda machine, which includes 12 official TV channels, countless radio stations, and tightly controlled print media. Without Martí’s credible voice, Cubans would be increasingly exposed to disinformation from authoritarian regimes like Russia and China, whose state channels (RT Actualidad, Sputnik Mundo, CGTN Español) flood social media with false narratives. These coordinated efforts aim to discredit pro-democracy voices, promote anti-democratic figures, and deflect accountability for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—all while advancing an authoritarian agenda that erodes human rights.

According to the Pro Box Digital Observatory, which monitors political content in Latin America, between January 2023 and July 2024, the Cuban regime’s top social media narratives focused on celebrating the Cuban Revolution—generating 70 trends and 1.4 million messages—and blaming economic sanctions for the country’s problems—generating 32 trends and 354,307 messages. This staggering volume of manipulated content underscores the urgent need for credible voices like Radio Martí to break through the regime’s information blockade and provide Cubans with truth and accountability.

Initiatives like Martí Verifica and the OCB-Odesa Center partnership are crucial for countering Russian disinformation in Spanish media, breaking the Cuban regime’s information control, and empowering Cubans with reliable news.

The United States has been the Cuban people's strongest ally in their fight for democracy—support that Cuba’s democratic forces recognize and deeply value. While government grants should be scrutinized for effectiveness, it is essential that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Cuban-American members of Congress continue to advocate for the sustained operation of Radio Martí and the Martí platforms.

These outlets must not be left weakened or underfunded. Instead, they should receive robust support to counter disinformation spread by Cuban, Venezuelan, and Nicaraguan regimes—often backed by Russia and China—through Spanish-language media across the hemisphere. These regimes allocate billions of dollars to propaganda efforts throughout Latin America and the world. It’s important to remember that dismantling Radio Martí and its platforms has been a longstanding goal of the Cuban regime, and its elimination would be celebrated by autocrats in Havana. Reducing or eliminating these broadcasts would embolden them, as sanctions must be paired with support for the pro-democracy movement on the island.

Promoting democracy is not an unnecessary expense to be discarded but rather a strategic investment that makes the United States safer, stronger, and more prosperous. A world dominated by dictatorships is inherently prone to conflict and aggression, while a world where democracies prevail fosters a more secure and harmonious global environment. It is a fundamental principle of political science that democracies do not go to war with each other, while dictatorships do.

This is especially crucial in the Americas, where the triumph of democratic forces in Cuba would mark the end of a regime that has exported totalitarian practices and influence to Venezuela, Nicaragua, and beyond. These regimes have been responsible for humanitarian crises that have fueled mass migration to the United States over recent decades. Autocrats have exploited these crises, and together, the three regimes account for almost half of the mass migration from the Americas to the United States.

The journey toward freedom hinges on continued support for the Cuban people by providing them with truthful and accurate information. This empowers them to know their rights, demand justice, challenge disinformation, and break the regime’s stranglehold on information.

Michael Lima is a researcher and the director of Democratic Spaces, an NGO dedicated to fostering solidarity in Canada with human rights defenders and civil society in Cuba. He holds a Master’s degree in Latin American History from the University of Toronto.