The Bureau

The Bureau

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Crusader 5
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If the witness for the defense, what we might call a co-conspirator, can’t or won’t travel to the U.S. for the trial then he has no standing nor does his evidence. You don’t even need to explore the reasons, but we can come up with some in our thoughts. Hey, I wouldn’t travel to china to go to a trial.

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