LAS VEGAS/VANCOUVER — The Chinese transnational criminal at the center of what began as a counter-terrorism raid on a Las Vegas residential garage told a co-conspirator that his fraudulent theft of U.S. scientific property would help "defeat the American aggressor and wild ambitious wolf."

In another exchange — part of a sprawling CAD $330 million American IP theft ring run from Vancouver — Jiabei “Jesse” Zhu offered a darker philosophy: “The law is strong, but the outlaws are ten times stronger.”

Those statements, drawn from Canadian court records, now appear in a Las Vegas arrest declaration behind the raid that has linked an illegal biolab network in Nevada to a California laboratory that Congressional investigators say is backed by Chinese military-linked corporate networks.

The declaration — a 22-page document first reported on by Just The News and reviewed in full by The Bureau — was filed by a detective assigned to LVMPD’s Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Section, working in conjunction with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

It is an arrest document drafted by a counter-terrorism detective, and it reads accordingly — assembling not just evidence of what was found in a garage, but a case for why the man behind it should be understood as something more than a fraudster who cut corners with hazardous materials.

Zhu’s “defeat the American aggressor” statements were made years ago, in the context of what a Canadian judge called intellectual property fraud on an “epic scale.”

But investigators appear to be using them now to frame the ideology of a man they say ran an unlicensed biolab in Reedley, California, attempted to open another in Las Vegas, and — even from a federal prison cell — allegedly directed a business partner to manage properties where law enforcement says it found laboratory equipment, unmarked biological vials, hazardous chemicals, and boxes of Chinese-shipped fentanyl and opioid test kits, all sitting in a residential garage doubling as a short-term rental.

One item a tipster reported seeing in the garage stands out as especially chilling in the post-pandemic era: a biological safety cabinet with integrated gloves extending through a sealed glass panel.

This is the kind of hands-through-glass chamber the world came to recognize in photographs from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where scientists wearing blue pressure suits reach into the box where the most lethal pathogens on earth are kept alive. A Reedley code enforcement officer told detectives the equipment described by a tipster in Las Vegas was consistent with a BSL-4 lab — the highest biosafety classification, reserved for Ebola, Marburg, smallpox.

None of the document’s allegations have been proven in court.

But the declaration reveals, for the first time, the full scope of what U.S. investigators believe they are dealing with: not merely a rogue lab operator, but a PRC-trained biologist with state-linked corporate ties, a proven history of stealing American technology for Beijing’s benefit, and language that investigators now treat as evidence of ideological motivation.

The details reinforce the findings of the U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, which investigated the Reedley biolab in 2023 — and raise the disturbing possibility that a transnational Chinese criminal already flagged in a CAD $330 million IP fraud case, with documented dual-use state ties, may also have harbored hostile intent toward American citizens on American soil.

Among the most striking new details: investigators say a tipster reported seeing approximately five full boxes of drug tests — including fentanyl/opioid and THC tests — stored in the garage of a second property at 971 Temple View Drive, roughly 700 feet from the primary target address.

The tipster, a woman using the pseudonym “Kelly,” told investigators the boxes were shipped from a Chinese address and had been stored at the residences for three years.