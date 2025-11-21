The Bureau is partnering with contributor Adam Zivo and his investigative project Break the Needle to bring readers several in-depth articles and recordings from the event described below. Ontario readers can click this link, and additional links below, for information on attendance.

The notice from Break the Needle explains:

“The Centre For Responsible Drug Policy is partnering with Project Ontario for a new event: Debunking “Safer Supply.” The evening will feature a screening of “Government Heroin 2,” a fireside chat between Adam Zivo and Dr. Lori Regenstreif, and an interview with an individual with lived experience on how diverted safer supply opioids worsened their addiction. This will be followed by a Q&A and a post-event social.

Come learn more about how “safer supply” is flooding Ontario with opioids, and why regulatory reform is urgently needed.