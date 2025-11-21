The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Halcyon Scion's avatar
Halcyon Scion
2h

Let's not beat around the bush here: the prime reason why certain politicians advocated and continue to advocate for government-supported drug distribution is because they are addicts themselves, and continued consumption in the general population helps hide their own supply streams.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sam Cooper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture