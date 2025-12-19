The Bureau

James Schwartz
4h

The fact that the jury is deadlocked shows how fucked up NYC is. This is a slam dunk case period. This woman is an agent of China and her husband is a scammer too. The thought this jury cannot somehow come to a guilt verdict gleans the mindset of how juries are now using politics to judge people. This is a Trump DOJ case for the most part and the jury most likely sees letting her and her husband go free as an indictment of Trump and his going after immigrants. There’s no other rational way to frame it. This woman forged Hochul’s signature on state govt docs for China. If she and he husband go free politics has now entered juries and that is sad state of affairs for our legal system.

Linelle MacDougal
2h

After reading what appears to be insanity overall and denial of facts in this trail ,it brings to mind a paper I wrote in art school (of all places) of Mao's reign ,particularly the cultural revolution from 1966 - 1962 when the world was upside down with Mao unleashing his red guards on intellectuals , officials and civilians leading to mass beatings , public humiliations, and killings in the millions. He did not see any trial for the brutality but at least his wife was part of the gang of four that did in fact have a trail resulting in her imprisonment . I think Canada has already seen some of this "No interference" here that has been playing out ever since the virus debacle (and well before) - when people were treated as one and if they didn't go along , many things happened publicly , news sources were and are filled with propaganda , credible people were vilified for their dissenting voices to a lockstep narrative. How many in our government are secretly or maybe not so secretly serving Beijing's interests ? Meanwhile I suspect the Oscars being streamed on utube will get more attention

