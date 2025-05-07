The Bureau

sonya
12h

The contrast between the DEA in the US and their mission to clamp down on these huge illegal drug operations in order to save lives and Canada’s top brass rcmp following Liberal commands giving orders to rank and file rcmp to basically stand down and desist and to not cooperate with the DEA in busting these large types of illegal and deadly hard drugs operations in Canada is ludicrous and disgusting.

We already know from your reporting Sam we have become a hotbed for illegal deadly drugs trafficking, casinos and underground banks and real estate for money laundering, and the Liberals are doing absolutely nothing to stop it… must be getting a cut of the proceeds from China!

Sandra
13h

WoW … great catch. Terrific writing.👍🏻💫

