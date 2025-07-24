The Bureau

The Bureau

catherine campbell
catherine campbell
41m

At least, in Taiwan, voters know who the pro-CCP politicians are; they’re members of the KMT Party, so they know who to vote against, if they want to save their country. In Canada, we know we have pro-CCP politicians, politicians who have been bought and paid for by Beijing, but we don’t know who they are, or in which parties. CSIS knows, but can’t tell us. The Government knows, but won’t tell us. The enemy is within, but we can’t fight him.

