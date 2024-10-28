Today in Ottawa, I addressed the National Press Gallery on recent findings about PRC election interference networks, covered in the third edition of my book, Wilful Blindness. You can view the press conference here.

Below are my opening remarks:

I'm here today to highlight some of the names and entities covered in my updated book and to pose a question: Should other Canadian journalists be examining the openly available evidence surrounding these networks?

Firstly, my book recounts reporting on a 2020 tape recording provided to me, where Senator Yuen Pau Woo is heard in a 47-minute private briefing with the Canada Committee 100 Society. This group included Conservative Senator Victor Oh as an advisory member, along with an individual officially listed in a Chinese united front Overseas Leaders group. The Canada Committee 100 Society is led in Vancouver by Ding Guo, a journalist who is also an advisor to Premier David Eby.

Other journalists participating in this tape-recorded meeting with Senator Woo later supported Liberal candidate Parm Bains in 2021. Bains had told these journalists he opposed Kenny Chiu’s Foreign Agent Registry bill, describing it as an exclusionary policy. Ding Guo was also reportedly involved in the 2022 Conservative Party leadership race, alongside community leaders officially connected to Beijing’s overseas influence arm, the United Front. I can provide more details later on how this should illuminate NSICOP 2024.