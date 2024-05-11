5 Decourcy Court casino suspect Wei Wei (top left photo standing directly in front of PRC flag) meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Bin Zhang of CCIA (purple tie shaking hands with Trudeau on right).

During the pandemic Canadians were awed by images of heavily armed tactical officers raiding 5 Decourcy Court, a $10-million, 53-room villa in Markham, Ont. stacked with deadly weapons and over a million in cash, the proceeds of an opulent “palace” offering spa and gambling pleasures to wealthy clients, according to York Regional Police (YRP).

“The money moving through these underground casinos leads to huge profits for criminals that fund other ventures such as prostitution and drug trafficking,” YRP stated in September 2020, adding detectives believed patrons received brothel service inside the 20,000-square-foot, marble-floored mansion.

In a journalistic probe including interviews with numerous Canadian intelligence, law enforcement and diaspora sources, The Bureau has discovered aside from casino crimes at 5 Decourcy, CSIS investigators suspected the gambling haven functioned with Chinese intelligence to capture Canadian politicians in Beijing’s clandestine election-interference networks.

Following YRP’s July 2020 night raid on 5 Decourcy, while detectives pursued illegal casino and weapons charges against 18 suspects, officers also reached out to CSIS investigators with stunning information.

They said that digital video evidence seized from 5 Decourcy’s owner, a politically-connected Toronto real estate developer from China’s Anhui province, revealed that local politicians could have been recorded in compromising sexual acts.

“CSIS was aware through human sources that Canadian politicians were at the underground casino,” a senior intelligence source said. “Our major concern was the high likelihood that Canadian politicians had been exposed to blackmail by Chinese Communist Party agents. We had reasonable grounds to believe that digital evidence would show this concern.”

CSIS investigators in Toronto had to write a warrant to obtain YRP’s evidence, according to sources, because in Canada’s legal system, police and intelligence agencies cannot share sensitive information without judicial approvals.

According to a senior intelligence source, CSIS’s warrant alleged 5 Decourcy’s owner, 52-year-old Wei Wei, was tied to the Chinese Communist Party through his companies in Anhui, and that he was director of an Anhui-Canada “Friendship Association” started in 2012 in connection to Beijing’s foreign-influence arm, the United Front Work Department.

The warrant document also alleged Wei Wei had ties to a Vancouver community leader investigated by CSIS, the source said, and that another suspect charged in the 5 Decourcy casino raid was the family member of a high-ranking Chinese Military Intelligence official.

The warrant was sent to CSIS headquarters in Ottawa but it languished for months in bureaucratic limbo, three sources said.

They said CSIS’s opportunity to obtain technical evidence from YRP collapsed in early 2021, when illegal gaming and weapons charges against Wei Wei unravelled bizarrely, allowing the mansion casino owner to recover his digital content from YRP.

(Wei Wei ultimately forfeited ownership of his 5 Decourcy Court property and $960,000 in cash and weapons seized from the mansion, signing a “peace bond” with Crown prosecutors, promising not to engage in gambling crime; and a 32-year-old from China that was called “an integral part” of the illegal commercial gaming operation at 5 Decourcy was convicted on weapons charges, YRP spokeswoman Tamara Dinelle said.)

Wei Wei’s lawyer hasn’t responded to requests for comment for this story, and The Bureau hasn’t reviewed the alleged digital video evidence in question.

The 5 Decourcy case is extraordinary, but also speaks to many similar Chinese underground facilities and threats in Toronto and Vancouver, numerous Canadian intelligence and law enforcement sources said.

It may also spotlight CSIS’s challenges with tackling sensitive investigations involving politically-connected Canadians, and failings of Ottawa’s national security leaders to address Beijing’s leveraging of organized crime proxies in foreign interference.

“The national security and intelligence apparatus of this country is ineffective and broken,” one legal source with awareness of 5 Decourcy evidence said, adding they are “in disbelief at the lack of ethics and enforcement around government officials.”

But The Bureau’s investigation into CSIS’s suspicions at 5 Decourcy Court goes beyond questions of Chinese political activity inside the massive mansion.

An examination of hundreds of federal election campaign documents and Chinese media reports reveals sprawling fundraising networks emanating from a circle of directors in the Canada-Anhui Friendship Association that is named in CSIS’s 5 Decourcy warrant application.

In addition to Wei Wei, these directors include several prominent Liberal Party officials and fundraisers close to Justin Trudeau and his power circle of senior aides and cabinet ministers.

Some of these players are identified by The Bureau in a notorious series of “cash-for-access” meetings and donations that a recent United States congressional report termed a “Chinese state-backed plot to improperly influence then Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau.”

Foreign Interference Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue has pledged to probe deeper into China’s financial support for some candidates and examine questions around CSIS warrant applications, so findings from The Bureau’s investigation could light a path forward for the Commission’s final report and perhaps change Ottawa’s myopic stance on Chinese threats, according to one expert.

“One of the biggest impediments to counter foreign interference and bolster national security in Canada has been the refusal by all sectors to accept the concept that foreign states use transnational organized crime networks as proxies in targeting Canada, our citizens and our allies,” said former RCMP transnational crime investigator Calvin Chrustie.

“The money needed to buy votes”

Except for the stuffed polar bear and People’s Republic flag proudly displayed in 5 Decourcy’s alcove, images from YRP’s night raid might seem more suited to Culiacán or Naples than Markham, a quietly affluent municipality north of Toronto.

A social media reel shows dozens of masked officers standing guard in the front court.

Two cops heft a baccarat table from the suburban mansion, and others sort boxes stacked with casino chips, cash, ammo and brutal weapons including an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a Magnum 50-calibre Desert Eagle handgun. Police also found $1.5 million worth of vintage Moutai liquor in a pantry that served contraband shark fin soup.

One source aware of the 5 Decourcy raid said officers found real estate documents for big land plots that Wei Wei evidently planned to develop in Greater Toronto, and “a lot of photos of different politicians, councillors in the areas he wanted to develop.”

Officers were shocked by the political connections and sheer wealth on display.

But CSIS’s diaspora sources were not.

One of these sources knew of Wei Wei and a number of directors from the Anhui Friendship Association named in CSIS’s 5 Decourcy warrant.

The source said they attended an event at 5 Decourcy with hundreds of people shortly after the October 2019 federal election, and recognized prominent Toronto politicians.

According to this source, one of the community leaders involved in 5 Decourcy’s schemes bragged of providing money to buy votes and support candidates that are friendly to the Chinese government.

But their objectives apparently weren’t limited to campaign financing, said the source, who asked not to be named for safety reasons.

“They have direction for entertaining all those politicians in different ways, and they try to work with all the politicians,” the source said, adding Wei Wei and other community leaders associated to 5 Decourcy are closely tied to officials in the Toronto and Vancouver Chinese Consulates.

In fact, the Anhui Friendship Association’s foundational ties to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference — which the CIA calls Beijing’s basic united front structure — are advertised by Markham’s Jiangsu Chamber of Commerce, an entity closely related to Anhui Friendship directors and Canadian politicians from various parties.

Even so, Wei Wei wasn’t a CSIS target until mid-2020, when York Police sent a note saying they had obtained phones and surveillance camera footage and seen information they believed was related to foreign interference, two Canadian intelligence sources said.

They said CSIS had been informed by ASIO, Australia’s security agency, that Chinese intelligence in that nation had tasked transnational organized crime, including a prominent real estate developer, to facilitate Beijing’s ties with Australian politicians and fund political parties, the sources said.

So when YRP approached CSIS with information on 5 Decourcy Court, investigators in Toronto believed the case fit into a mosaic of intelligence that ASIO had previously alerted Canada about.

“CSIS was concerned that the casino was being used for that purpose, which would be in line with our understanding of the Chinese Communist Party’s operational methods,” a senior intelligence source said. “We believe this fits with the CCP using transnational organized crime abroad to facilitate intelligence operations.”

York Police lawyers advised it wasn’t legal for officers to share digital evidence from 5 Decourcy with CSIS, so officers in Toronto prioritized a warrant application. But in Ottawa headquarters, the legal document was shelved for about eight weeks, a senior intelligence source told The Bureau.

“The issue is there is a seasonal line-up for warrants, legal services delayed, and the warrant was back of the line, so it could take the better part of a year,” the source said.

But in the meantime, Wei Wei’s lawyer dropped a bombshell.

They claimed, publicly in a letter shared with the Toronto Star, that during York Police’s July 23, 2020 search of 5 Decourcy, in addition to bagging and tagging Wei Wei’s cellphone and passport, someone apparently also pocketed a $300,000 Patek Phillippe wristwatch and a Jaeger-LeCoultre worth about $150,000.

And York Police couldn’t account for these items.

What actually happened remains a mystery.

But prosecutors decided to drop criminal charges against Wei Wei, and he got his digital content and passport back. CSIS investigators believe Wei Wei jumped on a flight to a Caribbean island within two weeks, according to a senior intelligence source.

“The case fell apart,” the source said. “Australia has experienced this type of case, and this was potentially a break-through case for Canada, on that front.”

Wei Wei’s lawyer has not responded to requests for comment for this story.

The Bureau asked YRP to comment on CSIS’s application to obtain evidence.

“We have no comment to this question,” spokeswoman Tamara Dinelle wrote, saying the question “should be redirected to CSIS for a response.”

“On the specific questions, there are important limits to what I can publicly discuss given the need to protect sensitive activities, techniques, methods, and sources of intelligence,” CSIS spokesman Eric Balsam wrote.

Asked numerous questions for this story regarding China’s alleged use of transnational gangs for intelligence operations targeting politicians in Canada and Australia, Balsam wrote: “Some states leverage criminal organizations as proxies to advance their national security objectives. The use of criminal elements can permit plausible deniability and generate resources to advance threat activities.”

Meanwhile, a CSIS source not authorized to comment for this story told The Bureau investigators in Toronto believe Chinese proxies involved in federal election interference in 2019 and 2021 use illegal casinos to fund clandestine operations for the Chinese Toronto Consulate.

5 Decourcy network funds Team Trudeau

In interviews, a senior intelligence source explained that CSIS believes within Beijing’s United Front Work Department ecosystem in Toronto — the well-funded, “subtle but effective” network that interfered in the 2019 federal election according to Commissioner Hogue’s first report — Beijing tasks wealthy businessmen known as “white gloves.”

The source shared a “Canadian Eyes Only” February 2020 Privy Council Office intelligence memo that broadly explains CSIS’s sensitive probe into United Front cells in Greater Toronto that “implicate at least 11 candidates” in the October 2019 election.

“Investigations into activities linked to the Canadian federal election in 2019, reveal an active foreign interference network in the GTA,” the Privy Council Office document says.

“This network involves the Chinese consulate, local community leaders, Canadian politicians, and their staff. Under broad guidance from the consulate, co-opted staff of targeted politicians provide advice on China-related issues and community leaders facilitate the clandestine transfer of funds and recruit potential targets.”

Confirming this intelligence, and that “there was some financial support for candidates in Toronto in 2019,” Commissioner Hogue’s initial report says “I note that intelligence products from early 2020 describe the 11 candidates as being implicated in a ‘network.’”

But the Toronto Consulate’s tentacles of financial support — clandestinely through “community leaders” — appear to have encircled Justin Trudeau six years prior to the October 2019 contest.

A senior intelligence source explained that CSIS’s investigations alleged that Wei Wei and his associate, another businessman named Bin Zhang, were to be “white gloves” in Chinese Communist schemes hatched in 2013 to influence Justin Trudeau, the new Liberal Party leader.

A picture of a Canadian government document analyzed exclusively by The Bureau.

The intelligence source pointed to a massive donation and a 2014 CSIS wiretap investigation that has been cited in a Nov. 2023 U.S. Congressional Commission report called China's United Front and Propaganda Work.

According to the source, in wiretaps, CSIS learned that Beijing expects “overseas” businessmen such as Wei Wei and Bin Zhang to build personal and financial relationships with Canadian politicians. This can be accomplished by developing resorts to entertain politicians.

But specifically in the case of Justin Trudeau, Bin Zhang was tasked by the Toronto Consulate in 2014 to forward a $1-million donation to the Trudeau Foundation, the source said, citing a CSIS intercept.

The Globe and Mail published this allegation last February.

The U.S. Congressional Commission cites that reporting, saying “Canadian Security Intelligence Service had uncovered evidence a decade prior of a Chinese state-backed plot to improperly influence then Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau by directing a wealthy individual to donate to organizations affiliated with his father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.”

Using the Justin Trudeau case study to explain Beijing’s United Front tactics, the November 2023 U.S. Congress report says China’s “Party-state aggressively seeks to access and incentivize sitting officials in foreign countries to support policies that favor China, frequently relying on financial contributions distributed by its proxies to further these goals.”

And quoting testimony from a former CIA analyst, the Congressional report says:

“Wealthy individuals are a common type of proxy that work on the Party-state’s behalf to ‘move money quickly outside of China and spend that money legitimately without generating the alarm that comes with more direct state activity. [The former CIA analyst] notes that these funds can buy ‘access to the major political parties.’”

The vehicle for Bin Zhang and Wei Wei’s donations to Trudeau appears to be an entity reportedly started under China’s State Council in 2013, called Chinese Cultural Industry Association (CCIA). The CCIA advertises numerous overt ties to United Front and People’s Liberation Army entities.

And its website memorializes Bin Zhang’s 2016 meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with Wei Wei and a second Toronto-based director from the Canada-Anhui Friendship Association that is named in CSIS’s warrant against the 5 Decourcy illegal casino.

Also pictured in the 2016 meeting involving a handful of CCIA delegates and Justin Trudeau is one of Bin Zhang and Wei Wei’s associates from Markham, who according to a December 2016 Globe and Mail report, is “the chief Liberal ambassador to deep-pocketed Chinese-Canadian business executives.”

And this key Trudeau community organizer reportedly arranged a second, private meeting in May 2016 for Trudeau with Bin Zhang, Wei Wei, and a number of Chinese businessmen.

Records show that this private fundraiser took place at the Toronto home of a CCIA delegate, who is also a director of the Anhui Friendship Association that is named in CSIS’s warrant targeting 5 Decourcy Court.

Wei Wei and Bin Zhang and various Anhui Friendship Association luminaries at the private dinner party reportedly donated $1,500 per person to get face-time with the Liberal Prime Minister, who is pictured rolling pork dumplings at the intimate gathering.

And after Trudeau harvested tens of thousands for the Liberal’s war chest from the Anhui Friendship Association dinner party, Bin Zhang and his Chinese Cultural Industry Association reportedly transferred several hundred thousand to the Trudeau Foundation weeks later.

The CCIA has not responded to repeated questions for this story. And Justin Trudeau has denied impropriety in the case, claiming he was trying to attract Chinese investment for Canada.

Meanwhile the Trudeau Foundation said it returned close to $200,000 it recieved from Bin Zhang in 2023, after Canadian media reported on the allegations last year.

Justin Trudeau fundraiser allegedly “a sensitive political contact of the Consulate”

The Bureau’s investigation shows that the same network involved in the controversial 2016 donations targeting Justin Trudeau has deep fundraising ties to the Liberal Party leader that lead up to his sweeping October 2015 election victory.

The Anhui Friendship Association, established in 2012 in Toronto by Wei Wei, is also directed by a senior Federal Liberal riding association executive in Markham, and also a former Ontario Liberal Party candidate in Markham, both of whom are close to Trudeau’s inner circle.

These two Liberal Party organizers both endorsed Trudeau’s International Trade Minister Mary Ng in 2017, when she was promoted as a senior aide in the Prime Minister’s Office into a safe Liberal candidacy in Markham, after cabinet member John McCallum vacated the riding to become Canada’s ambassador to China.

Wei Wei donated $875 to Mary Ng’s Markham-Thornhill riding electoral association in 2020 while another Anhui Friendship Director served as vice-chair of the riding association, records show.

Prior to that, back in August 2015, the same Anhui Friendship Director was listed among the campaign co-chairs for a Markham-Thornhill “Team Trudeau” federal election fundraiser.

The event was headlined by Trudeau’s star recruit for a nearby riding in Scarborough, Bill Blair.

“A huge part of our success last night was in thanks to our special guest former Police Chief Bill Blair who did an amazing speech,” McCallum wrote in a Facebook post, adding “#Elxn42 #TeamTrudeau.”

Other August 2015 campaign fundraising co-chairs listed by McCallum included the man called Trudeau’s “chief Liberal ambassador to deep-pocketed” Chinese-Canadians.

The Bureau’s review of photos posted by John McCallum for the August 2015 fundraiser shows a number of Liberal officials that surfaced in CSIS’s high-profile, sensitive investigation into China’s 2019 federal election interference networks.

For example, one unsuccessful Markham-area candidate that ran for Team Trudeau in the October 2015 election — a Chinese-Canadian lawyer and former York Regional Police board member — is also pictured over four years later inside a mansion with Wei Wei and a number of Anhui Friendship Association directors.

These sorts of meetings between Canadian politicians, party staffers and community leaders are so commonplace and easily found in Toronto’s Chinese language media, that it becomes clear why CSIS and Privy Council Office intelligence calls Beijing’s United Front cells pervasive and “subtle but effective.”

“The United Front Work Department’s extensive network of quasi-official and local community and interest groups allow it to obfuscate communication and the flow of funds between Canadian targets and Chinese officials,” the February 2020, Privy Council Office intelligence document reviewed by The Bureau says.

A case in point could be the man at the August 2015 Team Trudeau fundraiser in Markham that the Globe and Mail’s 2016 “cash-for-access” stories call Trudeau’s “chief Liberal ambassador to deep-pocketed” Chinese-Canadian businessmen.

The man, who is also identified in a Fintrac suspicious transaction report reviewed by The Bureau, is quiet and keeps to himself, a senior intelligence official said.

But he can nevertheless be seen often with Trudeau and his senior ministers including Mary Ng, even volunteering in a recent election campaign for Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s deputy prime minister, according to a diaspora source and photos reviewed by The Bureau.

The individual didn’t respond to questions regarding allegations in a Fintrac record reviewed by The Bureau.

A senior intelligence source alleged that CSIS investigators captured a conversation in 2018, in which an incoming Toronto Chinese Consular official, Wei ZHAO, asked an outgoing official for information on this key Trudeau campaign fundraiser.

“His predecessor said we shouldn't talk on this open line, it is too sensitive,” the Canadian intelligence official recalled.

But a wiretap transcript reveals that Wei Zhao continued incautiously, according to the source, with Wei Zhao asking if he could arrange to meet with Trudeau’s organizer.

“The predecessor said he is a sensitive political contact of the Consulate, that we try not to use too often, who can assist us in certain political matters,” the intelligence source recalled.

“I’d say as a major fundraiser, he can influence decisions of senior members of the Liberal Party of Canada,” the intelligence source summed up, in an interview with The Bureau. “This is a large and very entrenched network of individuals that is bigger than we imagine, that have significant influence.”

Wei Zhao, a youthful-looking diplomat of unknown age, was ejected from Canada in 2023, after the Globe and Mail broke news that Zhao and Chinese intelligence had targeted Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family in 2021.

Attack on Erin O’Toole

If Foreign Interference Commission lawyers do probe further into candidate financing and disinformation attacks in Hogue’s second phase hearings, they could find the same Chinese proxies and media entities in Toronto are performing both functions for Beijing.

Reportedly, prior to the 5 Decourcy illegal casino opening in 2019, staff recruitment ads were placed by Wei Wei’s associates on a popular Chinese-language forum called York BBS, and “mostly targeting attractive young women for well-paid server positions.”

Hogue’s interim report says that YorkBBS featured prominently within WeChat accounts that were used to attack Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives with Chinese disinformation in the 2021 federal election.

“At the end of August 2021, Global Affairs Canada’s Rapid Response Mechanism saw some discussion on WeChat that Erin O’Toole would ban WeChat if elected,” Hogue wrote. “On August 28, a popular WeChat news account called York BBS, which may have links to the PRC, shared an anonymous post repeating this claim and saying that Mr. O’Toole was the ‘Canadian version of Trump.’ The post was shared the next day by WeChat news accounts in the Vancouver area.”

In an interview, Calvin Chrustie, the former RCMP transnational crime expert who authored a report with former U.S. State Department official David Luna that exposes Canada’s vulnerability to state-sponsored crime, said he believes senior politicians and bureaucrats in Ottawa have displayed “a blend of arrogance and naivety” by dismissing intelligence reports “highlighting Triads and the Chinese-state collaborating and targeting Canada.”

In order to defend against growing threats from states including China and Iran, he said, Ottawa will need to overcome a weak security culture that discourages police and intelligence agencies from sharing evidence and acting on intelligence.

Meanwhile David Luna is informing Washington about Canada’s deep-seated problems.

Luna cited some of The Bureau’s recent findings on Chinese threat networks in Greater Toronto in his recent keynote address to military and intelligence leaders at The Pentagon.

“If we look at Canada in recent years, it has become a crime convergence zone and forward operational hub for the world’s most notorious crime groups and threat networks,” Luna said, adding these networks use cities in Canada “as platforms for financing global insecurity.”

“For example, if you examine the so-called CCP police stations in North America, as certain investigative journalists have done in recent months,” Luna said, “you have a nexus of PRC Intelligence Services operators converging with local Chinese triads in cities.”

sam@thebureau.news