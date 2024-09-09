The Beijing Times mimics the New York Times website to suggest credibility, Jamestown Foundation research finds.

In an era where newsrooms across the globe struggle with shrinking budgets and reduced staff, an opaque Delaware-based online publication, Beijing Times, has quietly gained traction as a source for China-related stories. However, according to a new report from the Jamestown Foundation, the outlet publishes stories from reporters suspected of being AI creations, cites sources linked to Beijing’s United Front Work Department, and mimics the design of prominent Western newspapers to plant pro-China stories in major outlets like Newsweek and the Daily Mail.

The Jamestown Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank specializing in national security threats, has championed the use of open-source intelligence to alert Western readers to increasing dangers from authoritarian regimes, including media manipulation. Their report on Beijing Times resonates with allegations recently revealed in a Department of Justice indictment accusing Russian nationals of funding a sprawling network of right-wing influencers in Canada and the United States.

Key Findings:

Beijing Times articles closely align with the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) official narratives on sensitive topics like Hong Kong’s National Security Law and the Xinjiang region.

The outlet's authors, some of whom do not appear to exist outside of the website, raise red flags for experts who suggest they may be AI-generated personas.

Beijing Times is part of a larger network of websites run by Delaware-based Cedrus Media, which targets local readerships in the U.S., Europe, Africa, and beyond.

United Front Sources

Several articles in Beijing Times covering Hong Kong’s National Security Law have been linked to Chinese United Front organizations, according to Jamestown report author Shannon Van Sant. In one October 2023 article titled "Media Freedom in Hong Kong: A Tale of Diverging Views," the large-scale democracy protests that erupted in 2019 were described as mere “disturbances,” and Jimmy Lai, a prominent media mogul and pro-democracy activist, was framed as an “anti-China figure,” according to the report.

The story quotes PRC scholar Li Xiaobing, linked to United Front networks, claiming that Lai's advocacy was a Western effort to “meddle in Hong Kong’s affairs." The presence of China’s United Front networks becomes even more pronounced through Beijing Times’ citing of figures like Alex Yeung Ching Loong, a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a known CCP influence front, according to CIA reports.

In an article on the National Security Law, Loong is quoted defending Beijing’s actions, claiming that “rumors” of foreign companies fleeing Hong Kong amid Beijing’s implementation of the law are “baseless and unfounded.” Another piece, "Beijing Xiangshan Forum: Global Defense Leaders Convene for Security Dialogue," quotes Joseph Kahama of the Tanzania-China Friendship Promotion Association, a United Front entity, according to Jamestown, praising China’s international relations as rooted in "dialogue and mutual respect."

Other articles cite groups like the Somalia-China Friendship Association and the China-Japan Friendship Association, as well as the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, an international umbrella for the united front. These further reinforce Beijing Times’ alignment with CCP foreign influence objectives, according to Van Sant’s report.

Suspicious Network of ‘Reporters’

Beijing Times is notable not just for its pro-Beijing slant but also for the mystery surrounding its journalists, Van Sant asserts. The publication features long-form articles from contributors like Aarav Shen and Lynn Hatem, whose bylines appear frequently but are difficult to verify. According to Van Sant, cross-referencing their photos with AI-detection software suggests they may be AI-generated—a tactic used in previous PRC-linked disinformation campaigns.

One suspicious profile reads: "With a rich background that spans from Southeast Asia to the heart of Wall Street, Aarav offers a piercing global perspective on market dynamics and economic policy. His work, recognized for its depth and clarity, has shaped international dialogue, making him a trusted voice in a complex industry. Currently based in Hong Kong, he distills intricate financial trends into compelling narratives for a worldwide audience."

“Their profiles read like impressive resumes,” Van Sant’s report states, "but there’s no evidence that these journalists exist anywhere outside of Beijing Times."

Murky Corporate Background

Van Sant also finds reason to suspect Beijing Times’ Delaware-based publisher, Cedrus Media, and its CEO, which have controlled up to 50 global media platforms, some of which are now defunct. Cedrus Media CEO Georgio Daher is identified as a potentially ambiguous figure.

According to Van Sant, Cedrus Media’s websites share content across local publications in cities like New York, Atlanta, and Tampa, with Daher describing his expertise as “reshaping political narratives.”

Adding to the intrigue, Beijing Times has promoted work by another figure, “Giorgio Daher,” an executive at S&P Global in London. Though they share similar names, the two have different profile photos, raising questions about their identities.

Van Sant reports that this second Giorgio Daher has engaged with PRC government entities in the United Kingdom, including appearances on state-run Phoenix Television and events at the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office (HKETO) in London.

According to a separate report from Radio Free Asia, Hong Kong trade offices are believed to engage in political espionage, including “targeting pro-democracy activists on foreign soil.”

The Bureau’s review of the business profile of the first Georgio Daher, identified by Van Sant’s report, shows that his background includes running a Bitcoin business in Lebanon.

And while running Cedrus Media based in Delaware, he has also started a new media entity based in London named after himself. According to a notification recently published in the Globe and Mail, “Daher Media, led by CEO Georgio Daher, [has expanded] into the luxury hospitality market with exclusive services tailored for the elite.”