The Bureau

The Bureau

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Dan Pommier's avatar
Dan Pommier
5h

Thanks Sam, great reporting once again. I am so sick and tired of all this nefarious bull shit. Never mind the floor crossing charlatans but a pedophile involved in an election campaign, only in Canazuela. This is a dog shit country.

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James Turner's avatar
James Turner
4h

Again Sam, thanks for this precise and meaningful report.

The only surprise to me is that sadly, I'm not surprised.

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