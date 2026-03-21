The Bureau

The Bureau

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Dennis's avatar
Dennis
13h

You and Gary Clement are brilliant sources of credible intelligence, Sam. The Liberal media lapdogs are a broom to sweep truth under carpets which are piled high with corruption!

I think it’s time for you and friends to do a few documentaries to get the truth out to larger audiences!

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ROBIN DAY's avatar
ROBIN DAY
13h

There is no credible evidence of foreign interference. That is because there is credible evidence of foreign co-operation with states like China, due to capture of the highest levels of the Liberal Party, gov't and Liberal oligarchs and their corporations, all made evident by Canada's recent strategic partnership with China, planned integration of Chinese police and transition to a centralized command style economy, social credit and censorship governance.

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