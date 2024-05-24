Image of a 1993 national security memo obtained exclusively by The Bureau.

In 1993 a confidential Canadian report from Hong Kong warned that an unprecedented flood of illegal immigration from Mainland China was threatening North America because China’s government was collaborating with drug-smuggling Triads and corrupt Latin American officials in the multi-billion-dollar business of trafficking human cargo into the United States.

A covering memo explained the Consular report was contentious and “highly sensitive” but also included powerful evidence, as U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) had informed Canada a Chinese Communist leader, the Governor of Fujian, had ties with Hong Kong’s largest Triad.

Details of the lengthy study, Passports of Convenience, Corrupt Officials and Triad Involvement in Illegal Immigration, have never been reported.

But its classified information is timely as the United States experiences exponential surges in migration from China through its border with Mexico, evidently involving the same global smuggling networks explained in Canadian documents obtained by The Bureau.

It’s also politically explosive, indicating Washington and Ottawa knew 31 years ago that Fujian governor Jia Qinling, who eventually sat beside Xi Jinping on Beijing’s Politburo Standing Committee, had alleged ties to human trafficking that endangered the United States.

Adding to the report’s sensitivities, in 1993 Xi Jinping held senior Communist Party posts in Fujian before succeeding Jia Qinling as governor in 1999 en route to becoming general secretary of the Party and head of state.

"While preparing this memo, U.S. INS have just informed us that the wife of the Governor of Fujian Province is suspected to have knowingly or unknowingly, investments in a number of Sun Yee On Triad owned companies in Fujian," the report’s June 1993 covering memo explains.

"Fujian Province is where smuggling gangs operate and is the principal area from which almost all of the illegal immigrants leave from to board ships destined to the USA,” it continues. “This information, if proven correct, shows the inter-play of corrupt officials with Triads in the movement of illegal immigrants."

In a series of stories that will add crucial context to heated political debates ahead of November’s U.S. presidential election, The Bureau will investigate the schemes and corruption networks identified in the 1993 report, which was subsequently buried in Ottawa according to its author Brian McAdam, as Canadian leaders failed to heed warnings on the paper’s first page “of a major immigration control problem that is unprecedented.”

“Action now will contain the problem,” McAdam wrote. “Non-recognition of the signs will lead to unparalleled invasions of criminals and criminal activity that will transform Canadian society.”

“It never was circulated”

The 1993 report by McAdam, an immigration officer in Hong Kong, said Fujian was the staging ground for politically-connected mafias to ship 25,000 migrants per month into transit nations from Asia to Latin America, where they could buy fraudulent documents and assistance to enter the United States and Canada, usually as refugee claimants.

Since 1992 numbers of migrants exiting Fujian, on China’s coast near Taiwan, had tripled according to McAdam.

“Millions of persons are on the move in China in a migration unseen since the Cultural Revolution," the report’s first sentence says.

A two-page covering memo from McAdam’s boss, Hong Kong Consulate immigration manager Gerry Campbell, explains “Passports of Convenience” stemmed from Ottawa’s request for elaboration on a previous report from Hong Kong called Triads Entering Canada.

Stamped July 9, 1993, Campbell’s memo appears to have been signed by Canada’s Consul General in Hong Kong.

According to the memo, McAdam’s report was two years in the making and delved into the predominant geopolitical and economic forces of the era.

Tremendous wealth was created after the 1980s in China, especially in Fujian’s liberalized trade zone, with destabilizing effects drawing China’s “peasant” masses towards the southern coast where profits accumulated, Campbell’s memo says.

Political upheaval was also on the horizon with Communist China preparing to retake capitalist Hong Kong in 1997. Canadian officials estimated about 100 million restless farmers and labourers were floating towards Fujian.

“The tide of illegal immigrants from China is expected to grow,” Campbell’s memo says. “Many are drifting south; some keep on going.”

McAdam had previously ruffled feathers in Ottawa by filing intelligence reports alleging Chinese Communist agents and Triad leaders were obtaining problematic visas from Canada’s Consulate in Hong Kong.

Campbell’s covering memo apparently tried to soften the blow of “Passports of Convenience” by saying “the intent of the report is not to lay blame on anyone.”

"The underlying theme of this report is that to understand the illegal movement of Chinese nationals and the criminal subculture that is part of it, one has to understand among many other things the complexities of Passports of Convenience that helps facilitate this movement,” the memo says, “and the involvement of corrupt officials and the ubiquitous involvement of Triads."

"Some of the discoveries are startling and many of the conclusions may seem contentious," Campbell warned.

"Most of this information is highly sensitive, collected from a variety of confidential sources over a period of almost two years. We have consequently limited the distribution.”

According to unofficial personal notes regarding “Passports of Convenience” that McAdam later wrote, “it never was circulated — it was quickly buried.”

These notes raise McAdam’s suspicions that prominent Triad suspects implicated in “Passports of Convenience” might have influenced Canadian diplomats in Hong Kong.

McAdam’s personal notes say, for example, that a Hong Kong businessman listed as a senior Triad figure by the RCMP, nevertheless “paid expenses for Canadian staff to spend weekends at his Macau casinos.”

And according to McAdam’s notes, a senior diplomat in Canada’s Hong Kong Consulate introduced this Macau casino owner to "visiting Canadian PMs, Cabinet Ministers, Premiers, business leaders, etc."

The Bureau asked Charles Burton, a sinologist and former Canadian diplomat in China, to review the July 1993 covering memo for “Passports of Convenience.”

Burton said the two-page memo’s “sceptical language” with regards to McAdam’s reporting “appears to be a harbinger of the subsequent response [in Ottawa] to the 1997 Project Sidewinder.”

Project Sidewinder was a controversial Canadian police and Security Intelligence Service study stemming from Hong Kong intelligence files regarding Chinese crime and espionage networks that allegedly involved Macau casino owner Stanley Ho infiltrating Canada through immigration and investment.

U.S. reporting on Triad smuggling networks

Though McAdam’s reporting was negated by Canadian officials subsequent studies posted by the U.S. State Department and Department of Justice supported his findings.

One example, a 1995 report titled Chinese Organized Crime and Illegal Alien Trafficking: Humans as a Commodity, cites research from the Immigration and Naturalization Service manager in Hong Kong that contributed American intelligence for McAdam’s “Passports of Convenience.”

“Up to 100,000 Chinese aliens are smuggled into the United States each year,” the 1995 U.S. report says, with an estimated 85 percent of the migrants originating from Fujian.

It also echoes explosive allegations from “Passports of Convenience” regarding Chinese state corruption in human smuggling.

“A Royal Hong Kong Police Force report claims ‘negotiations between the Sun Yee On Triad and the Mainland Chinese Government have taken place,’” with the objective that “the Sun Yee On can expand into ‘seemingly’ legitimate businesses in China,” the U.S. report says.

It adds Hong Kong detectives had learned China’s Minister of Public Security, a senior intelligence official, “met with members of the Hong Kong-based Sun Yee On Triad,” before “senior officers of the Triad flew to Beijing and were escorted around the city — in an effort to attract capital investment from the criminal syndicates.”

The U.S. report continues to say “if commercial investment is one area of cooperation between the Triads and the Chinese government, alien smuggling is another.”

And this high-level corruption perpetuates a vicious circle that drives illegal immigration.

“An acute security threat posed by government links to organized crime societies” is what causes “hundreds of thousands of Chinese each year to illegally leave their homes for uncertain futures abroad,” the report says, because “connections between both local and national officials to Triad organizations reinforces the pessimistic opinion of Chinese peasants that those with power and influence will always abuse them at the people's expense.”

The 1995 U.S. report says American investigators and immigration officials concluded it was nearly impossible to counter waves of illegal immigration from China with deportation orders, and the government should focus on “the larger menace working its way into U.S. cities: Chinese transnational criminal organizations.”

“To combat the growing threat of Asian organized crime in the West,” it says, “law enforcement officials must tackle this new global problem through an understanding of the Triad system and the nature of its threat to Western countries.”

