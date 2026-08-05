The Bureau

The Bureau

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Crusader 5
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Scams are as old as mankind and they will continue in this game of Whack-a-Mole, different story/different people and public ads can't save everyone and we lnow that China hides many sinners. But when will the big fraudsters like Fauci, Trudeau, Tam get arrested for health fraud? It cost cdns billions of dollars, health, lives and on going visible suffering all the while they scrapped million and millions of dollars off the top. It is still going on today!

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