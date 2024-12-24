LAS VEGAS — A federal grand jury in Texas has indicted Xiaofei “Sophie” Chen, a Chinese national arrested at a Las Vegas casino trade show, for allegedly shipping pill press machines capable of producing up to 24,000 counterfeit tablets laced with fentanyl per hour. If convicted in El Paso federal court, Chen faces up to four years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

For eight years, Chen allegedly served as a U.S. sales representative for a China-based manufacturer of tableting machines and custom die molds. These machines, capable of mimicking prescription pills like the widely abused “M30” oxycodone tablets, have become central to what authorities describe as a crisis claiming tens of thousands of American lives annually. The Chinese company, which maintained offices in California, specialized in shipping mislabeled equipment—often in disassembled parts—to evade detection and facilitate reassembly after crossing the border. Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Kathy McGlone stated that the equipment’s ability to mass-produce counterfeit pills has significantly fueled the fentanyl epidemic.

The indictment comes as President-Elect Donald Trump has pledged to target countries linked to fentanyl production, including China, Mexico, and Canada. Chen’s alleged actions illustrate a shift among China-based traffickers, who increasingly export production equipment to North America rather than finished pills, reducing the risk of seizure and limiting China’s direct exposure in the deadly trade.

“Pill press machines were originally designed for legitimate pharmaceutical purposes, but the opioid crisis has turned them into tools for traffickers,” McGlone wrote in an affidavit supporting the indictment.

Undercover operations were pivotal to the investigation. An agent contacted Chen’s network to purchase two M30 die mold sets and a tableting machine. A contact named “Monica” responded using a Chinese-based phone number, explaining that the molds were sensitive items at risk of confiscation by U.S. Customs. She suggested shipping the machine to a logistics point after DEA approval or dismantling and shipping it in parts to avoid scrutiny. When the undercover agent stated that DEA approval was not possible, Monica assured delivery in two express packages. The agent paid for the purchase using a bitcoin wallet provided by Monica.

Court documents reveal Chen routinely evaded Customs and Border Protection scrutiny by mislabeling shipments as “truck parts” or “sofa covers.” During an April 2023 encounter at Fort Worth International Airport, Chen admitted to McGlone that she had not consistently verified customers’ compliance with DEA regulations, despite being aware of the legal requirements.

Chen’s arrest at a Las Vegas casino trade show on October 29 followed months of surveillance. Authorities tracked her arrival from China at Los Angeles International Airport on October 15, where she entered the United States on a valid visa.

“The defendant allegedly sold equipment enabling the production of lethal counterfeit pills,” said Katrina W. Berger, Executive Associate Director of HSI. “We are committed to dismantling these networks wherever they operate.”

In a statement on the case, the U.S. Department of Justice reported that fentanyl overdoses claimed approximately 107,000 American lives in 2023, making the drug the leading cause of death for individuals aged 18 to 49.

“The fentanyl epidemic has taken hundreds of thousands of American lives, and this case reflects the department’s unwavering commitment to prosecuting every level of the deadly fentanyl supply chain,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division.