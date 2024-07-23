Images of factories in Wuhan, from JustA Guy on Unsplash

When a Chinese national named Minsu Fang faces a judge today in Laredo, Texas, it could be the start of a groundbreaking U.S. prosecution leading all the way to Beijing-controlled fentanyl factories that are endangering tens of millions of Americans.

Fang, 48, was arrested June 19 while boarding a flight at New York’s JFK airport bound for Mexico City.

Allegedly leader of a transnational network that links Chinese fentanyl precursor producers with Mexican cartels, Fang was nabbed almost a year after DEA agents in Texas seized 2,500 kilograms of chemical precursors.

It’s not only one of the largest fentanyl busts in U.S. history, but a case that touches the Bank of China and reveals shifting routes in the fentanyl trade that is ultimately controlled and subsidized by Beijing, according to recent U.S. Congressional testimony.

But unlike previous investigations sanctioning China-based fentanyl manufacturers and narcos effectively out of U.S. government reach, this time investigators claim to have netted a key agent.

“We charged this defendant for importing enough fentanyl precursor chemicals from China to kill millions of Americans,” Attorney General Merrick Garland stated yesterday.

“To end the deadliest drug threat the United States has ever faced, the DEA starts where the harm begins,” DEA head Anne Milgram added, “with the Chinese chemical companies and the individuals selling chemicals to those who make and sell the fentanyl that is killing Americans.”

“This work led DEA to Minsu Fang.”

The Chinese suspect, also known as “Fernando” Fang, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to import a chemical, one count of conspiracy to import a chemical for manufacture of fentanyl and conspiracy to manufacture fentanyl.

Case documents unsealed this week reveal what may be a transformational shift in China’s fentanyl trafficking routes.

U.S. experts have told The Bureau the vast majority of Chinese fentanyl flooding into American cities arrives first in Mexican port facilities controlled by Chinese shipping entities, the Sinaloa Cartel, and Chinese Triads.

A major precursor bust in 2023 at a Mexican port facility owned by the Hong Kong transportation giant Hutchison demonstrated that trend, experts said.

But a new DEA investigation last year found Fang’s organization was actually shipping multi-ton loads of fentanyl and fentanyl precursors from China into the United States before Mexico, and distributing mislabeled shipping packages into southern Texas, where the loads were re-labeled and shipped across the U.S.-Mexico border to cartels.

Special agents found Fang’s gang also shipped chemicals bound for Mexico into New York before transferring the loads to Texas, where packages were changed to display a California shipping location, instead of their true origin in China.

“Based on source information, agents have reviewed and determined that the seizures of the specific fentanyl precursors were shipped from the People’s Republic of China at the defendant’s direction and destined for Mexico by transiting through the United States,” a filing from Eastern District of New York Attorney Breon Pace says.

The DEA’s investigation hinges on WhatsApp messages between Minsu Fang and a confidential police source as well as Fang’s alleged co-conspirators.

These messages demonstrate a few crucial pieces of data according to The Bureau’s analysis of court filings.

First, on September 9, 2023, the DEA’s informant and Fang discussed the sale of fentanyl precursors from China to produce fentanyl in North America.

Two days later they had a WhatsApp exchange that implicates companies ultimately controlled by Beijing, a government that is actually incentivizing fentanyl trafficking into America, according to recent U.S. Congressional Committee investigations.

Earlier this year, the Committee’s head, Rep. Mike Gallagher testified, “the Chinese Communist Party is telling us that it wants more fentanyl entering our country.”

“It wants the chaos and devastation that has resulted from the epidemic,” he added.

The DEA’s evidence appears to support the assertion that China-controlled chemical companies are knowingly shipping precursors for Mexican-based fentanyl producers, aided by middlemen like Minsu Fang.

“On September 11, 2023, through WhatsApp communication between FANG and the Confidential Source, they discussed the sale of the chemicals,” court filings say. “During the communications, FANG advised that he spoke to the manufacturer and that they would be willing to sell the product (referencing fentanyl precursors) using chemical companies to acquire the fentanyl precursors.”

The filings add, “FANG agreed to ship, fentanyl precursors by air for a shipping fee [and] via sea cargo from China to the United States with a final destination to Mexico.”

Perhaps more importantly, the WhatsApp evidence indicates the smuggling scheme of shuffling shipping labels to make it appear that fentanyl precursor shipments originated in California rather than China, was a life or death issue for Fang’s organization.

In a Sept. 13 WhatsApp text labelled “Very Urgent” Minsu Fang told his co-conspirator “They are going to kill me.”

“Seriously, yes, shipping labels please,” Fang texted to his trafficking associate, court filing say. “Two weeks have passed.”

Two days later “Fernando” Fang texted again: “The clients are extremely angry and they will kill (Fang and the co-conspirator),” the records say.

And on Sept. 21, Fang texted his associate again, saying “right now. All day I can’t work on other matters, only this problem of shipping labels, crossing and reshipping, the clients wants to kill us too.”

That same day, in texts between Fang and the DEA’s informant, “the Confidential Source stated that they need a good supplier because the Confidential Source is making up to $35,000 USD per kilogram of fentanyl,” the U.S. government alleges.

And after hashing out a deal structure Fang promised to send “20 packages.”

“On the same date, following the conversation, FANG sent the Confidential Source FANG’s banking information to include, FANG’s PayPal, Western Union and Bank of China account information,” filings say.

In a June 20 letter to a judge in New York, Attorney Breon Pace argued that Fang should not be released on bail because he was likely to flee back to China.

Describing the DEA’s evidence, Pace wrote, “the enormous quantities of fentanyl that the defendant has trafficked present a significant danger to the community.”

“The defendant agreed to sell fentanyl precursors to the confidential source and to ship them to the confidential source by air and sea from China to the United States with a final destination to Mexico,” Pace’s letter says. “The defendant agreed to start off by sending 100 kilograms to establish a fentanyl precursor smuggling route. The defendant sent the confidential source his banking information to commence his sale and exportation of the fentanyl precursors to Mexico through the United States.”

sam@thebureau.news