John Walker's avatar
John Walker
3h

“Dramatic Escape” from Mexico? A “house arrest” involving a narc…..ordered by a “judge” is like giving an “unconditional discharge”. Hope he doesn’t yet escape Mexican jail and enter into Canada….. especially. B.C. …… where he would not be faced with prosecution.

At least it doesn’t seem Cuba puts up with drugs poisoning their youth.

Didn’t Fidel Castro have one of his generals shot for being in the drug business many years ago?

It’s encouraging to see Trump is not fooling around with various countries feeding drugs into the USA. Good n him. How long will it be before he launches attacks n these drug labs operating freely in Canada? Who would blame him as our governments and police don’t seem to give a shit. Yaaaah…. Such as the Falkland lab in B.C.

Vicki's avatar
Vicki
4h

BREAKING: New Allegations RCMP Is Silencing / Threatening Its Own Officers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T73Cyw05MeQ

