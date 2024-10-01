Victor Ho, a former Sing Tao editor in Vancouver, will be arrested under Beijing’s security laws if he returns to Hong Kong, he told the Hogue Commission.

OTTAWA, Canada — Beijing's takeover of Chinese-language media in Canada began with Ottawa's multicultural broadcasting policies of the 1980s and became strikingly apparent during the Tiananmen Square massacre, when agents of the Chinese Consulate visited community broadcasters to ensure it wasn't reported that students had died, the Hogue Commission heard Tuesday.

Former senior editor Victor Ho and veteran broadcaster Ronald Leung testified that Beijing’s near-total control over Chinese-language traditional and social media platforms is accelerating the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) election interference and diaspora repression campaigns on Canadian soil.

Furthermore, they warned that the CCP's media operations in Canada are advancing into a form of cognitive warfare, seeking to sow division among Canadians over sensitive topics such as the nation's troubled history with Indigenous residential schools.

“We are losing the information war, and urgent steps are needed to counter it,” Leung said.

The veteran journalists described how the CCP’s influence over Chinese-language media in Canada has evolved into a highly organized and effective propaganda network. This influence, they argued, is exerted through Beijing's leverage over media owners who live in Canada but have significant financial interests in China.

The control is deepened through the embedding of "pro-CCP" personnel in Canada-based media, the establishment of Chinese proxy stations, and the influence exerted over editors through advertising revenue and direct pressure from Chinese Consulate agents, who continuously lobby to ensure that news coverage aligns with Beijing’s interests.

"They will not broadcast anything that opposes the bosses’ investments in mainland China," Ho testified. "That is the highest level of control." He added that few, if any, Chinese-Canadian journalists are willing to “cross red lines” or discuss sensitive topics explicitly forbidden by the CCP, including democracy, the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement, Taiwan’s sovereignty, and the persecution of Uyghurs.

In his own case, Ho said that after decades of strong criticism against Beijing’s authoritarianism, as of August 2022, he can no longer return to Hong Kong without facing arrest. "I would be arrested because I have been confronting CCP proxies since my college days," he stated.

"Advertising is the most important weapon"

Ho provided personal insight into these mechanisms of control, recounting his time as editor-in-chief at Sing Tao’s Vancouver office. He explained how media ownership with ties to Hong Kong and China influenced editorial decisions in his publication, even though Sing Tao was technically owned by the Toronto Star.

"My boss, who was based in Toronto, would sometimes call and ask why I had chosen a certain headline," Ho said. He noted that his boss had direct ties to a Hong Kong-based media company with substantial commercial interests in mainland China.

"I would argue with my boss based on editorial judgment and public interest," Ho explained. "I tried to resist his intervention, and while I succeeded in a few cases, most of the time, my boss had his way." He emphasized the increased leverage of advertising revenues over editorial independence as media generally declines as a business in Canada.

"Advertising is the most important weapon," he said, highlighting how Beijing leverages economic pressure to shape media narratives.

Leung supported Ho’s testimony, explaining that Chinese-language media outlets in Canada are effectively controlled by foreign interests, while Canada’s media regulator, CRTC, remains largely passive.

"The news is more or less owned outside of Canada, and they take their news source from their headquarters in Hong Kong or their North American headquarters," Leung said.

Leung also emphasized how Beijing-controlled media outlets not only suppress dissent among diaspora news consumers but actively seek to exploit divisions broadly in Canadian society.

"[Beijing-controlled media] aim to amplify conflicts in Canada," Leung testified. He explained that these outlets often focus on inflaming controversies around gender, Indigenous issues, and drugs and crime as a strategy to destabilize social cohesion.

Both Ho and Leung painted a portrait of Chinese-language media in Canada that closely mirrors the CCP’s media strategy in mainland China, saying “the majority of” diaspora reporters in Canada will repeat the official Mainland China line in any discussion.

This tight control became starkly evident during the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. Leung recalled how Chinese Consulate proxies visited community broadcasters in Canada, instructing them on how to cover the protests.

"A few Chinese community leaders that had close connections to the Consulate came and told us, ‘Nobody died,’" Leung said, highlighting Beijing’s far-reaching influence within Canada’s borders.

Ho and Leung attributed much of Beijing’s infiltration to Canada’s multicultural broadcasting policies of the 1980s. Before those changes, earlier waves of migrants from Taiwan and Hong Kong typically consumed news from mainstream Canadian outlets and generated content from within diaspora communities, they said. But Leung said the landscape shifted when Canada set up multicultural stations, facilitating the importation of news directly from Asia. This, he argued, opened the door for Beijing to monitor what editors in Canada choose to cover, and inject its propaganda into Chinese-language media across Canada.

These changes in media consumption habits have had a profound impact, particularly among more recent immigrants from mainland China, according to Ho and Leung.

"They have a universal habit to consume media from their home country," Ho said.

Leung warned that Canada is "losing an information war," particularly when it comes to high-profile narratives such as the detention of the "Two Michaels" — Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, held in China. "China says they are spies, and we think they are arbitrarily detained as revenge for the detention of Huawei’s executive," Leung explained. "But between these two narratives — most Chinese Canadians are listening to [the Chinese side]."

more to come