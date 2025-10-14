The Bureau

Carol Jones's avatar
Carol Jones
4h

Very interesting ruling. Sounds like the Chinese ownership doesn't like the governance standards. Why then invest overseas if you don't like the regulations? Seems like the Chinese business model is being challenged (finally). People/govts are getting over their greed for Chinese $ (will Vancouver ever???) and asking questions. About time.

James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
3h

The question I have is why does it take so long? This guy obviously knew he had well over a year to do just about anything he wanted. He finally gets some Chinese lawyers to respond with some bullshit response that you need mental gymnastics to understand as that’s how the Chinese view everything because they believe they have a right to do anything they want as long as it helps the party. If Europe is somehow finally waking up to China that will isolate them even more. I’d argue they should be kicked out of the WTO since they haven’t abided by a single law since they were invited by Clinton back in the 90’s. They have stolen technology from each and every company that ever did business over there plus using the west’s universities to get educated in the latest theories and up to the second tech coming to the fore. It’s high time to put them back in their place among the civilized and maybe that would finally lead to the people there uprising and overthrowing that government. It’s a big ask with the military they have as they certainly would use it against their own people but one can dream.

