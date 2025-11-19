The Bureau

The Bureau

6h

As I read through Sam’s report this morning I am struck by the number of exact parallels of Beijing’s stealth of infiltration techniques in the UK and Canada! Quite astounding! The Christopher Berry and Christopher Cash insider case shut down by Starmer; the Hogue Report naming Liberal MPs selling secrets to Beijing watered down and lied about by Trudeau; WEF’s “China” influence on Starmer and Trudeau/Carney (all 3 long time globalist members) in the societal tearing down (unvetted immigration of billions of terrorist, Muslim jihadists) in both UK and Canada; the “let’s be supportive and do nothing to upset this communist regime” mentality of both; a marked effort by both leaders to establish China in some kind of a “partnership” trade deal; an open dislike for President Trump who leads by uplifting America and its people, not buddying up to communist China as Starmer and Carney are both doing - wholesale!!

Carney’s Brookfield investments in China make him an “elite capture”. He is completely compromised…….this blind trust jargon he mouths is a colossal joke!! The amount of money he has invested in China is more than any other foreign investment entity in the world. Curious if Starmer sold his soul too??

Just a few glaring ways Canada and the UK are being dragged down to “communist China’s complete level of takeover.

1 reply
6h

Today I learned “Titbits” was a word. 😆

