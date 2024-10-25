Washington’s CSIS think tank warns that China’s war-games could disrupt global trade.

TAIPEI, Taiwan — In an urgent report delivered two days ago, the Director of Taiwan’s National Security Bureau (NSB) outlined a stark increase in China’s military and cyber strategies aimed at destabilizing Taiwan. Following recent large-scale war-games encircling the island with a record total of Chinese vessels, the director’s report to Taiwan’s legislature explained how Beijing’s multi-faceted strategy has escalated. This approach blends military pressure, cyber incursions, and cognitive warfare, creating the perception of a “new normal” in which the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) could approach Taiwan’s shores under the guise of exercises that seamlessly transition into fait accompli takeover operations.

As part of these recent maneuvers, a total of 125 warplanes, 17 warships, and 17 Coast Guard vessels were deployed in a single day—the highest figure recorded this year, according to NSB Director Tsai Ming-yen. These numbers highlight the increasing scale of Chinese military operations around Taiwan, he said, with joint combat readiness patrols becoming a regular occurrence. These activities, now happening three to four times per month, project an image of Beijing’s preparedness to shift from cognitive to kinetic warfare, signaling broader ambitions to control Taiwan’s critical maritime routes. These routes are vital to Taiwan’s sovereignty and global trade, with approximately $2.45 trillion in goods passing through annually, according to recent reports from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

During Wednesday’s legislative session, Tsai highlighted another layer of China’s tactics: large-scale cognitive warfare. He informed lawmakers that the PLA has intensified efforts to spread false information online during its drills, aiming to sow fear among the Taiwanese public. One example cited by Tsai was a post on a popular bulletin board, which falsely claimed that a liquefied natural gas tanker was unable to dock at Taichung Harbor after being stopped by Chinese warships. The post warned that if LNG tankers were blocked, Taiwan could face an energy shortage. “This is just one example of how China is leveraging disinformation to spread fear and uncertainty,” Tsai said. An investigation into sources of disinformation pointed to a Chinese internet company with branches in the United States, Guangzhou, and Shanghai, with the company constantly shifting IP addresses to evade detection.

Defense Minister Wellington Koo underscored Taiwan’s vulnerabilities, stating, “It’s undeniable that the imports of LNG are our weakest link.” He noted that the drills were conducted near key ports, raising the stakes for Taiwan’s defense of its critical infrastructure.

When The Bureau asked Taiwan's ambassador in Ottawa, Dr. Harry Tseng, whether Beijing’s increased activity signals heightened near-term risks of a blockade or military attack, he offered a measured response. "We believe that a war in the Taiwan Strait is neither imminent nor inevitable," Tseng said in a statement. Yet, he expressed concern that during these drills, China “provided no prior warnings and did not announce the duration of the exercises,” adding that the incursions appear “aimed at establishing a ‘new normal.’”

Tsai’s report also describes China’s intensified use of digital and psychological tactics. Beyond visible military maneuvers, PLA incursions have expanded from the Taiwan Strait into eastern Taiwan and offshore island territories. Drones frequently cross Taiwan’s borders, while reconnaissance balloons survey critical sites on the main island. Chinese survey ships and militia fishing vessels regularly intrude into restricted waters.

Meanwhile, China’s new cyberforce units have begun targeting Taiwan’s critical civilian infrastructure, including telecommunications, energy, and transportation sectors. These units seek to infiltrate systems, a strategy that could allow China to disrupt Taiwan’s operations and infrastructure at critical moments.

The implications of Tsai’s report extend far beyond Taiwan. Canada, grappling with its own concerns over foreign interference and cyber incursions, may find Taiwan’s experience a powerful example of the tactics increasingly employed by hostile states to undermine democracies. Taiwan’s situation demonstrates how these complex hybrid strategies—blending military maneuvers, cyber operations, and psychological warfare—pose a direct challenge to national sovereignty.

Taiwan’s approach of having the National Security Bureau provide regular updates to its legislature, with special sessions whenever serious incidents of foreign interference arise, could serve as a new, non-politicized model for Ottawa. This is especially relevant as Canada’s capital contends with a growing crisis of hostile state interference, exacerbated by partisan battles and the instability surrounding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration.

As international allies seek to counter similar risks in the Indo-Pacific, Taiwan’s experiences may also galvanize responses to Beijing’s increased aggression.

“Immediately following China’s unwarranted military drills, our allies such as the US, Japan, the European Union, the UK, and Australia expressed serious concern and reiterated their opposition to the use of force or coercion,” Tseng told The Bureau. He added that, earlier this week, Canada’s Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver and the US destroyer USS Higgins jointly sailed through the Taiwan Strait. “We greatly appreciate these verbal commitments and tangible actions in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Tseng said.