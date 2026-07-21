The Bureau

The Bureau

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G M's avatar
G M
8h

It's good that there are brave individuals who stand up for human rights against Chinese government (CCP) repression.

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Bill Ramsey's avatar
Bill Ramsey
7h

Third World War will start when the Liberals really open Canada up to the CCP and the US will Blow Hopefully the Shit out of them.

Solution get rid of them NOW (Liberals) vote in a Conservative Government and form a strong North American Alliance with the US. I'm 81 years old and have never seen so much corruption.

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