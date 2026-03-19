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Transformative Outlook's avatar
Transformative Outlook
12h

China’s goal is to severely weaken western nations with opiates creating a broken society that cannot organize and fight back the political takeover of those targeted countries like Canada. Canada is an open gateway to the USA.

Canadians are useful idiots to the Chinese, that include politicians, judiciary, MSM and law enforcement.

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John Wood's avatar
John Wood
11h

The port of Vancouver curiously for me that this facility lacks the proper scrutiny by border control officers to intercept and prosecute trafficers that surely use our ignorance to bring these precursors onto our shores along with the ill gotten gains. All you need to do is connect the dots by following the money, I guess.

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