WASHINGTON, United States — As the United States prepares for a knife-edge Presidential Election in a campaign already marked by assassination attempts on Donald Trump and disinformation targeting Kamala Harris, China, Russia, and Iranian interference networks are poised to back street protests that may spark politically-motivated violence, while running cognitive warfare operations to cast doubt on the election results before and after votes are counted, a declassified U.S. intelligence assessment warns.

The redacted report, released last week by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), paints a grim picture of foreign adversaries exploiting vulnerabilities in U.S. election infrastructure, particularly during the tumultuous period after polls close on Election Day and before the January 2025 inauguration.

These nations are expected to employ a range of influence operations—including disinformation, cyberattacks, and even incitements to violence—to undermine public confidence in the integrity of the election.

"We assess that foreign actors—particularly China, Iran, and Russia—are better prepared to exploit opportunities to exert influence in the U.S. general election after the polls close due to lessons drawn from the 2020 election cycle," the report states. This period, it notes, is especially ripe for interference as the results from critical battleground states trickle in, leaving an uncertain window in which foreign actors could inflame tensions, fund protests, or question the legitimacy of the final outcome.

In stark language that would have seemed unthinkable to most North Americans before 2020, a redacted section of the report states, “Iran and Russia are probably willing to at least consider tactics that could foment or contribute to violent protests and may threaten or amplify threats of physical violence in the post-Election Day timeframe.” A heavily redacted paragraph, only partially readable, continues, “efforts by Iran to assassinate former President Trump and other former U.S. officials, which are likely to persist after voting ends, regardless of the projected outcome.”

China, which unlike Iran and Russia, is still attempting to mask its capacity for violence in hybrid warfare operations, “seeks to denigrate American democracy, but without fueling the perception that it seeks to influence or interfere in the U.S. presidential election,” the declassified report says. It adds, however, “China may be more willing to meddle in certain Congressional races.”

That assessment aligns with allegations in a high-profile 2022 FBI counterintelligence probe involving China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS), a feared secret police agency. According to the indictment, MSS operatives employed proxies in New York to undermine the congressional candidacy of Yan Xiong, a U.S. military veteran and former Tiananmen Square activist. Chinese operatives reportedly hired a private investigator to gather derogatory information and even explored orchestrating a physical attack to prevent Xiong from running for office. When attempts to find compromising material failed, they discussed fabricating a scandal involving sexual impropriety by planting female campaign staff to induce him into a compromising situation.

This aggressive operation, aimed at derailing a political campaign on U.S. soil, is part of China’s broader Operation Fox Hunt, an MSS tool for targeting dissidents, critics, and political enemies abroad.

While the U.S. intelligence community doesn’t currently forecast large-scale cyberattacks that could alter vote counts without detection, it warns that sophisticated adversaries might target the "tabulation and certification" processes, manipulating public perception by spreading false narratives about delayed or contested results. The report highlights that the aftermath of January 6, 2021, when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, has emboldened America's foreign adversaries. These actors could further weaponize unrest, just as Russia and Iran were implicated in amplifying domestic protests following the last presidential race.

"Foreign-driven or -amplified violent protests, physical threats to election workers, and intimidation of local officials could challenge the ability to certify election results," warns the report. With key swing states mandating in-person procedures for certifying Electoral College results, any physical disruption to these processes could prove catastrophic.

These nations are “probably willing to at least consider tactics that could foment or contribute to violent protests” and may amplify physical threats or incite violence against election officials. Cyberattacks on critical infrastructure remain a possibility, particularly if adversaries believe they can maintain plausible deniability.

In a particularly concerning example, Iranian cyber actors linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) gained access to sensitive voter information in 27 U.S. states as of August 2023. This data could be used to target voters with disinformation, similar to an operation in 2020 when Iranian operatives impersonated the Proud Boys to intimidate Democratic voters. By February 2024, IRGC actors reportedly breached a U.S. state government network related to voter registration, raising fears of targeted misinformation aimed at vulnerable groups of voters.

A more recent update released this week by ODNI further elaborates on these risks, stating that "Iran and China, for example, probably will be opportunistic and quickly tailor their narratives in response to events during the post-election period." The intelligence community has not found any evidence that foreign actors intend to directly compromise the election administration process.

The update emphasizes foreign actors would "almost certainly not be able to manipulate election processes at a scale that would materially impact the outcome of the Presidential election without detection."

It also points to growing confidence that Russia is already implementing a wide range of influence efforts timed to coincide with the election. Russia’s ultimate goal, according to the report, is to erode confidence in the democratic process and sow discord, regardless of who wins the election.

The intelligence findings seem to shed light on some of the large-scale protests related to culturally divisive issues—stemming from domestic and international conflicts—that have roiled North America in recent years.

“Foreign adversaries that have demonstrated a willingness to encourage participation in non-election-related, First Amendment-protected protests may extend this practice to any potential violent protests in the post-election period to further widen domestic divides,” the declassified intel report says. “In January, a GRU (Russian military intelligence) unit sought to recruit a probably unwitting U.S. person to organize protests in the United States. In May and June, Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security encouraged a U.S. person via social media, including by offering to send money for travel, to attend a pro-Palestinian protest in Washington, DC.”