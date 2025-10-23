NEW YORK — Newly unsealed U.S. government filings reveal that Zhi Dong Zhang — an alleged global fentanyl kingpin with reported ties to Chinese diplomats in Canada, accused of supplying precursor chemicals and laundering funds worldwide for Mexico’s Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación cartels — commanded a New York–based fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine cell composed of Hispanic traffickers.

According to the Eastern District of New York indictment, Zhang coordinated a network including Lorena Solano Castro, Christian Alan Soto Espinoza, and Cosme Avendaño Soto, operating from Brooklyn to distribute synthetic narcotics, collect proceeds, and wash drug money via U.S. financial institutions and Chinese underground banking.

The New York indictment is separate from a broader case unsealed in Atlanta, but part of what filings depict as a globally integrated criminal enterprise under Zhang’s direction. His network allegedly moved multi-ton quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine between 2016 and 2021, channeling proceeds through Brooklyn, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Michigan, and feeding a hemispheric supply chain linking Chinese chemical exporters, Mexican super-labs, and U.S. distribution hubs.

As The Bureau reported yesterday, Zhang was detained in Cuba after a spectacular escape from a Mexico City residence, where he had been under judicial supervision pending extradition to the United States. Mexican reports say he fled through a tunnel, attempted to reach Russia, and was arrested in Cuba recently. U.S. and Mexican authorities are now reportedly anticipating a swift extradition, as Washington intensifies counter-cartel military deployments and strikes in Caribbean and Pacific regions.

A Canadian intelligence source told The Bureau that Zhang had direct contact with Canadian authorities while his organization was being probed across the United States—well before the charges became public. In February 2017, he was stopped at Vancouver International Airport carrying an illegally obtained Mexican passport, more than C$10,000 in cash, 14 bank-security fobs, and contact numbers for Chinese diplomatic offices. Agents—who nicknamed him “the Chexican”—questioned him about links to a money-laundering network in Mexico City and a parent company in China, but, due to what the source called “bungling” between the Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Zhang was released and allowed to leave Canada. A phone search, the source added, revealed numbers for diplomats at Chinese missions in Ottawa and Vancouver, as well as contacts for lawyers in Toronto and Vancouver.

As The Bureau reported exclusively, Canadian investigators later connected Zhang to Mexican mining firms cited in a U.S. FinCEN advisory. Records show that a China-based mining enterprise directed by Zhang controls tracts of land in Sonora, the Mexican state bordering Sinaloa and Arizona. Open-source corporate filings also point to a similarly named Vancouver company, linked to a Chinese investor who owns six B.C. properties and a Hong Kong–registered machine supplier.