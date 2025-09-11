The Bureau

James Schwartz
James Schwartz
3h

This is shocking to say the least. Does the investment score include Carney’s Brookfield investments? If not including them would make that score much higher. Canada may as well be CCP/2

John Walker
2h

Hey folks, the following is one of the reasons I wantedSamCooper to contact me.

2 elections ago, here in B.C. the NDP defeated the Liberal Party. It was reported that the B.C. Office discovered irregularities in the NDP fundraising tactics…..and reported it to the NDP that had been safely elected. To make it look “transparent”…. the NDP were then forced to order an investigation known as the “NDP Fundraising Probe”.. Hell, they even pick a “special prosecutor”… to review the resulting RCMP report on the Probe.

Guess what folks? The results of the RCMP investigation…… were not released until ….”AFTER” the NDP were elected for the “second term”. Convenient for the NDP, woukd you not say?

Now for the strange part.

The B.C. Prosecution Service….. in conjunction with “special Prosecutor”…. reviewed the RCMP report on the Probe. Hey….. no problem here…. everything OK…. no charges recommended. Yup, this coming from a branch of a “government ministry” being the B.C. Prosecution Service…. filled with government paid lawyers. And aaahh yes….. the “special prosecutor”…. for transparency purposes. Well, I don’t know about this one, but if it was anything like the……”first” special prosecutor in the NDP Bingogate Scandal that took place years ago…… when he cleared Stupich of any wrongdoing from an RCMP investigation…… the “special prosecutor”….. was quietly promoted to a judge in the courts of B.C.

Smelling a rat….. I made a FOI request to the BCPS for the RCMP report on the NDP Fundraising probe. Guess what folks? The BCPS claimed the office “returned it to the RCMP”. I ask you.. why would they return that report and keep on file ALL other police reports?

I then made a FOI request to B.C. Election Office for their report to government that led to the Fundraising Probe. Guess what folks? Election B.C. are unable to recall the event. Sure!

SAM COOPER….. I ENCOURAGE YOU TO GO AFTER BOTH THE BCPS AND THE B.C. ELECTION OFFICE FOR THE RCMP REPORT TO ESTABLISH IF THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY WERE SOMEHOW INVOLVED IN THE NDP FUNDRAISING, IN ORDER TO HAVE THE NDP ELECTED.

In other words….. the same crap that went on federally to have the Trudeau Liberals elected.

I highly suspect that such is the case.

