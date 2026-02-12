The Bureau

The Bureau

ROBIN DAY
3h

Organized crime at this level doesn't happen without a combination of corruption and misdirection of enforcement. I have seen little evidence of direct corruption by Mexican crime groups. Given the collaboration between Chinese and Mexican organized crime, and the depth of political influence and outright corruption by Chinese organized crime and political groups, are the Chinese acting as a go between to ease Mexican human smuggling and drug trafficking? Whether or not, at best, Canada is looking ever more like a falled nation. At worst, a rogue nation that is a threat to the free world.

ROBIN DAY
3h

Years ago, I reported to the RCMP, First Nations miltary style exercises with automatic weapons. They told me they have no authorization to conduct police operations on FN reserve lands. It makes sense that Mexican organized crime would exploit this "loop hole" across Canada.

