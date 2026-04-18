The Bureau

The Bureau

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Luxuria Luxuria Condo 503's avatar
Luxuria Luxuria Condo 503
36m

You do know that the CBC, which is the arm of the government and the globe and other newspapers that have been handsomely paid by the government will never report on this. As well, Canadians have no clue and they don’t understand where they’re moving towards. It has been clearly evident that Kearney is China’s puppet. The problem that I see is that at a certain point we are going to have a reaction that is most unpleasant from our southern neighbor. You cannot have strategic alliances with China that can directly impact United States. As well, China does not like importing it likes exporting. Woe is Canada as it receives endless goods from China and sends soybeans and beef to China

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Kat's avatar
Kat
8m

Thanks Sam!

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