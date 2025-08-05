The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tamara's avatar
Tamara
2dEdited

Leave the religious charities alone. Our little United Church wouldn't survive without being a charity. Here's a radical idea for federal and provincial governments ...how about we stop giving taxpayers money to the so-called Muslim, Hindu, India, Chinese special interest groups, LBGTQ++++, BLM, environmental activists "charities". That's a massive problem. We're paying foreign groups to destroy ourselves.

Carney doesn't care one iota about "building a better world for all” . He only cares about building a better investment portfolio for himself and his buddies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
Maelrom's avatar
Maelrom
2d

It is a satanic takeover of the entire G7. I warned many times for many years

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
115 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Cooper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture