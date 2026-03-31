The Bureau

The Bureau

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ROBIN DAY's avatar
ROBIN DAY
4hEdited

The Liberal gov't is not choosing to look away, rather they are willing junior strategic partners to communist China. It is clear that like Trudeau, Carney admires the communist Chinese system of authoritarian governance, social credit system and hybrid fascist command style economy run by favoured Laurentian Liberal elites, examples being the Bronfmans and Demarais and their corporations Brookfield and Power Corp.

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Louise Westblom's avatar
Louise Westblom
4h

Absolutely agree with Mr Clement, it’s high time we make an example of people such as Michael Ma and Senator Yuen Pao Woo and remove them from power and Canada. If you want to support China rather than Canada you should be living in China.

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