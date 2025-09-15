The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim M's avatar
Jim M
1h

Thank you for your reporting on this. The USA must also be aware of the many conflicts our head of state has with China. And didn't President Trump recently ask Nato countries to stop buying Russian oil and to sanction China with tariffs in order to put pressure on to bring Russia to the table in peace talks with Ukraine.

So how is this going to play out with our massive ferry deal with China, as well as Carney's own ties with Chinese companies? Aside from the fact that Brookfield came to Jared Kushner's rescue in leasing a block of building Kushner was having a hard time unloading, and that Trump rewards loyalty, how much more latitude will he give our PM?

Until Trump censors Carney, we will have to see how hard the Conservatives will push him in Parliament. This housing project will factory built houses stinks of graft to Brookfield and the exorbitant budget is very suspicious. How many times have we seen Liberal projects fail miserably and our tax dollars disappear like a magic trick. Looking at you, Catherine McKenna.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ed's avatar
Ed
1h

He got a 400 million dollar loan from China and now he wants to give them a billion dollar low interest loan. One of the five projects that he wants to see get quick approval for is a copper mine that is owned by Tech which is majority owned by China investment company. China is getting a lot for their 400 million dollar loan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Cooper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture