Canadian journalists received an open source briefing by a center researcher at Alma Research Centre in Israel near the Lebanon border. Photo: Dean Baxendale

By Dean Baxendale

TORONTO — In late January, I joined several Canadian reporters in Tel Aviv for a briefing with the legal team at Shurat HaDin—Israel Law Center, an organization that has achieved what many governments merely discuss: holding terrorist organizations financially accountable through the courts.

When lead attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner delivered her presentation, I was struck by the professionalism and level-headed pragmatism required to take on the world’s most feared terrorist groups. Shurat HaDin has successfully litigated in United States courts against Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. These cases rarely make headlines, but their impact is profound.

“By doing what lawyers do best, we go after the pocketbooks of the terror organizations,” Darshan-Leitner explained. “We believe that money is oxygen for terrorism. Nobody can carry out any terror attack without funding, and we decided that we should try to chop off the money of the terror organizations in order to bring an end to the terrorism.”

Through civil litigation, hundreds of millions of dollars have been seized and returned to victims of terrorism across the Middle East and beyond. This is tangible accountability.

As a publisher of numerous books examining the symbiotic relationship between terrorist organizations and their state-backed sponsors who work with organized crime to fund terrorist operations, I was interested in whether Shurat HaDin could potentially hold Canadian banks accountable.

This isn’t an academic concern.

As The Bureau has reported on the case of convicted RCMP intelligence officer Cameron Ortis, Canada’s anti-money laundering watchdog FINTRAC recorded that billions of dollars linked to alleged Iranian state and Hezbollah network actors had been laundered through major Canadian banks, often through Iranian community currency exchanges in Toronto and Vancouver.

I put the question to lead attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner bluntly: “Can you go after Canadian banks?”

“Yes,” she said, explaining the organization had previously filed a case against Lebanese Canadian Bank, claiming that the bank was actively facilitating terrorist financing from Canada linked to Hezbollah.

I’ll come back to Canada’s terror financing problems later.

In our discussion with the organization, another Canadian journalist raised an even more immediate issue. They asked about controversy surrounding a website in Canada called “The Maple” which has faced criticism in Canada’s Jewish diaspora over concerns that the website’s journalists could be endangering Jewish Canadian citizens, schools, and community organizations.

The community’s fears center on The Maple’s “Find IDF Soldiers” project, launched in February 2025 by the publication’s opinion editor, Davide Mastracci. The database initially listed 85 Canadians who had served in the Israel Defense Forces, and has since expanded to over 200 profiles. The website also features a separate directory titled “GTA to IDF” that lists Jewish schools, synagogues, and children’s camps, claiming associations with the IDF.

The Maple maintains an unapologetically pro-Palestinian editorial stance and has focused extensively on Middle East policy since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks. The “Find IDF Soldiers” database profiles are based on publicly available information from news articles, social media posts, and LinkedIn profiles. Among those listed is Ben Mizrachi, a 22-year-old dual Canadian-Israeli citizen and former IDF medic who was killed by Hamas terrorists while attempting to aid victims at the Nova Music Festival on October 7.

Nitsana addressed The Maple site question explicitly. She explained: “In the beginning, they listed IDF soldiers’ names. And now they list synagogues and schools and camps. So we are taking action against them.”

She added that while freedom of expression limits direct legal remedies against the publication itself, her organization has alerted law enforcement and pursues action through service providers and financial platforms where applicable, describing the publication of such lists as creating a foreseeable security risk.

On January 25, Shurat HaDin formally urged Canadian authorities to shut down the website. In letters sent to the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police, Toronto Police, and the payment processor Stripe, the organization warned that the site goes far beyond political expression. In an environment already marked by a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents, publishing such lists creates a foreseeable and concrete risk of intimidation, vandalism, and violence, the organization said.

Shurat HaDin also published an article on the concerns, with Darshan-Leitner, writing: “this is not academic debate; it is the modern incarnation of targeting Jews under the guise of human rights rhetoric. Lists like these have always preceded violence.”

After reviewing the letters from Shurat HaDin sent to financial services providers and to Canadian law enforcement, I formulated a number of questions and sent them via email to the editor and the author of the story at The Maple to seek clarification on their funding mechanisms, editorial intent, and compliance with Canadian law and payment platform terms of service. The inquiry focused on matters of public safety, financial transparency, and journalistic accountability.

No response from “The Maple” was received.

The story takes another turn for the journalists who traveled to Israel and met with groups including Shurat HaDin, when, upon our return, The Maple published another list documenting some of our names and the circumstances.

The Maple reported, accurately, that this trip was sponsored by the Exigent Foundation, a Toronto-based organization, and named a lengthy list of Canadian writers and reporters who had taken Exigent-sponsored trips in the past, including senior Canadian reporters and subject experts such as Negar Mojtahedi, Joe Adam George, Terry Glavin, Warren Kinsella, and Brian Lilley, along with Toronto Sun editor-in-chief Adrienne Batra.

This is an opportunity for me to comment, on the record, and transparently.

I was invited to take this trip at the invitation of Exigent Foundation and was never asked to write or publish any article on Israel because of my attendance. I was not, and am not being manipulated in any way by Exigent or the people and organizations I met with on my reporting trip to Israel.

I am choosing to write this article and submit it to The Bureau for publication, because I believe the issues I discovered and have reported on here, are of great importance to all Canadians, regardless of their backgrounds.

What occurred with the Maple’s “Find the IDF soldiers” List and its follow-up article naming Canadian journalists that have travelled to Israel on trips sponsored by Exigent, can both be a form of doxxing, or a type of reporting that leads to harm. The targeting of writers, authors, journalists and publishers because they report on facts or publish an opinion isn’t what the Charter of Rights and Freedoms set out to protect.

It remains to be seen whether authorities agree with my concerns about The Maple’s lists.

Now, back to following the money.

While no Canadian settlement was won in the case filed by Shurat HaDin against LCB, in a 2013 judgment the bank was fined $102 million by the U.S. Department of Justice. The settlement addressed what U.S. authorities described as a widespread scheme in which the Beirut-based bank laundered at least $329 million through channels linked to Hezbollah between 2007 and 2011.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Treasury Department, the scheme involved wiring funds to the United States to purchase used cars that were shipped to West Africa. Cash from these sales, along with narcotics trafficking proceeds, was then funneled back to Lebanon through Hezbollah-controlled money laundering channels.

The Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act was passed in Canada in 2012, amending the State Immunity Act to allow civil suits against listed state sponsors of terrorism. It allows victims to sue for terrorist acts and material support for terrorism, but only applies to states formally listed by Canada.

At present, only Iran and Syria can be sued under this framework. However, if one follows the money, these jurisdictions represent target-rich environments for legal action.

What struck me most was the contrast between these very tangible results and the paralysis we continue to see in Canada when it comes to addressing serious threats from proxy terrorist groups linked to the Palestinian cause.

Despite overwhelming evidence, Canada still refuses to ban or designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. (Hezbollah and Hamas were designated in 2002). Based on extensive open-source intelligence, declassified materials, and research presented during my meetings, it is increasingly clear that Muslim Brotherhood-linked networks and proxy organizations operating in Canada are involved in raising and moving funds that ultimately support terrorist activity.

With all of this said, if foreign terror networks can use Canada’s financial and border systems with ease, this is not the kind of country you or I should want to live in.

Canada has both a moral and legal obligation to protect Jewish communities and to defend all people who value freedom, pluralism, and democratic life. That obligation begins with seriousness—serious enforcement of terror financing laws, serious scrutiny of front organizations, and the political courage to name and ban entities that operate as part of global extremist networks. We also must advocate for Palestinians who are trapped in Gaza by Hamas’s ideological and armed incarceration of innocent Palestinian civilians.

We should demand more of our parliamentarians. Silence, delay, and willful blindness are not neutrality. They are choices, with consequences.

History is unforgiving to those who look away, and Canada has an obligation to Holocaust survivors and our vibrant Jewish community.

Never Again.

Dean Baxendale is the president and publisher of Optimum Publishing International, the Canadian independent press that published Wilful Blindness, by The Bureau’s founder Sam Cooper. A columnist and public commentator on Canada–China issues, Baxendale is also a co-author of Canada Under Siege a book examining Prince Edward Island as a case study in foreign influence concerns.